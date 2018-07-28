“¿Y cómo coño llego yo a Torremolinos?”: Villalobos, afectada por la huelga de taxis (y sin Manolo)

El gremio del taxi sigue en huelga en media España para reivindicar la limitación de las licencias VTC utilizadas por compañías como Uber o Cabify. Un paro que ha afectado a miles de personas en todo el país, que además se encuentra en pleno inicio de las vacaciones de agosto. Una de esas afectadas ha sido la exvicepresidenta del Congreso y diputada del Partido Popular, Celia Villalobos.
En un vídeo publicado por la Cadena Ser se ha podido ver a Villalobos a su llegada a la estación María Zambrano de Málaga tratando de coger un taxi. Cuando se acercó a la parada un taxista le comentó: "Señora, no hay taxi". Visiblemente sorprendida, en el vídeo se puede ver cómo Villalobos dice: "Y cómo coño llego yo a Torremolinos".
#HuelgaTaxiMLG | La huelga del taxi a pillado por sorpresa a muchos viajeros en la estación Vialia. Con maletas y sin servicio de taxi. Incluso a algunos políticos. Más info en https://t.co/xEE9TMWhuT pic.twitter.com/ffxUF7V6nN
— SER Málaga (@SER_Malaga) 27 de julio de 2018
No es el primer problema de transporte que sufre Villalobos ante las cámaras. Es muy recordado el episodio en el que Villalobos se enfadaba con el chófer de su coche oficial, Manolo, por llegar tarde. Una escena en la que, además de llamar "tonto" al conductor también se la escuchó soltar un "¡coño!".
En las redes, los usuarios han comentado las palabras de Villalobos y muchos han coincidido en pensar cuánto habrá echado de menos a Manolo.
— No Abras Paz (@noabraspaz) 28 de julio de 2018
Sin su “Manolo”, Celia Villalobos no es nadie. Tantos años en su coche oficial es lo que tiene. pic.twitter.com/oCban4a4zV
— Los Genoveses (@LosGenoveses) 28 de julio de 2018
Si Celía Villalobos no sabe cómo ir a Torremolinos que llame a Manolo
— Eduardo Smith (@Stultifer) 28 de julio de 2018
A Celia Villalobos la sacáis del coche oficial con Manolo de conductor y le montáis una huelga de taxis y no sabe llegar a un destino https://t.co/AEm1MHtTUX
— Miguel de la Rosa ???? (@miguel_delarosa) 28 de julio de 2018
Encontrarte a Celia Villalobos en plena huelga del taxi en Málaga y que no tenga a “Manolooooooo” para llevarla a casa en coche oficial...eso NO TIENE PRECIO!! (Ojo a la cara de la reina del Candy Crush) pic.twitter.com/b1fZyUjjxn
— Jesús Sánchez (@JesusSanchez__) 28 de julio de 2018
Comentarios
