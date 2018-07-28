Diario Público
Diario Público

“¿Y cómo coño llego yo a Torremolinos?”: Villalobos, afectada por la huelga de taxis (y sin Manolo)

Por

El gremio del taxi sigue en huelga en media España para reivindicar la limitación de las licencias VTC utilizadas por compañías como Uber o Cabify. Un paro que ha afectado a miles de personas en todo el país, que además se encuentra en pleno inicio de las vacaciones de agosto. Una de esas afectadas ha sido la exvicepresidenta del Congreso y diputada del Partido Popular, Celia Villalobos.

En un vídeo publicado por la Cadena Ser se ha podido ver a Villalobos a su llegada a la estación María Zambrano de Málaga tratando de coger un taxi. Cuando se acercó a la parada un taxista le comentó: "Señora, no hay taxi". Visiblemente sorprendida, en el vídeo se puede ver cómo Villalobos dice: "Y cómo coño llego yo a Torremolinos".

No es el primer problema de transporte que sufre Villalobos ante las cámaras. Es muy recordado el episodio en el que Villalobos se enfadaba con el chófer de su coche oficial, Manolo, por llegar tarde. Una escena en la que, además de llamar "tonto" al conductor también se la escuchó soltar un "¡coño!".

En las redes, los usuarios han comentado las palabras de Villalobos y muchos han coincidido en pensar cuánto habrá echado de menos a Manolo.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo