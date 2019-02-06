El próximo 19 de febrero llegará a las librerías Manual de resistencia, el libro del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. El socialista se convierte así en el primer presidente español que publica un libro en el ejercicio del cargo. Según Moncloa, el libro fue escrito en su mayor parte antes de llegar a ser presidente del Gobierno y ahora ha sido actualizado en algunas partes.
En las redes sociales la iniciativa de Sánchez ha cosechado muchas críticas. Algunos han recordado un tuit que Pedro Sánchez publicó en 2011 en el que decía: “Los políticos publican sus memorias cuando se retiran, debería esperar Rajoy a publicarlas el 21 de noviembre. ¿Tan claro ve que perderá?"
Una de las críticas, sin embargo, se le ha vuelto en contra a su autor. Se trata del mensaje del portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta. En su cuenta de Twitter se preguntaba, sin nombrar a Sánchez, si había muchos libros “cuya portada la ocupe un primer plano de su autor”, y terminaba diciendo: “Este hombre se adora”. Las respuestas en las redes no se hicieron esperar:
No sé si hay muchos libros cuya portada la ocupe un primer plano de su autor. Este hombre se adora.
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) 5 de febrero de 2019
Los hay, los hay. pic.twitter.com/IIC52dNWcq
— A (@alquecla) 5 de febrero de 2019
Cuánta razón tienes pic.twitter.com/VEdobC8ECj
— Julio (@cachoperrrro) 5 de febrero de 2019
Tenemos que repasar el concepto de primer plano.
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) 5 de febrero de 2019
Si es de medio cuerpo el autor se adora la mitad
— El gabinete de un aficionado (@H_Raffke) 5 de febrero de 2019
???????? pic.twitter.com/dHW1GI3qej
— Marc Vergés Ros (@mvergesros) 5 de febrero de 2019
— KNZ (@AM_addel) 5 de febrero de 2019
— Florentino (@florenlolop) 5 de febrero de 2019
— ariana (@arianetaringrin) 5 de febrero de 2019
— Rutvillamagna (@Rutvillamagna) 6 de febrero de 2019
Este se lleva la palma pic.twitter.com/iGBQ5sIlKz
— Ualkindez (@ualkindez) 6 de febrero de 2019
Uno son primer plano y otros medio plano. pic.twitter.com/8lDdh9yH9u
— Antonio Pérez (@ToniMusic2) 5 de febrero de 2019
¿Que le parece este primer plano de Jose María de Areilza? @GirautaOficial pic.twitter.com/Db536oVDmF
— Antonio Carbonell (@sargentokerolo) 6 de febrero de 2019
— E (@E_G0LDSTE1N) 6 de febrero de 2019
No subestimes nunca la capacidad de huir hacia adelante de una persona de Ciudadanos. pic.twitter.com/fusEihCl8h
— Sinior Daine (@srdaine) 5 de febrero de 2019
