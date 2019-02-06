Diario Público
El próximo 19 de febrero llegará a las librerías Manual de resistencia, el libro del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. El socialista se convierte así en el primer presidente español que publica un libro en el ejercicio del cargo. Según Moncloa, el libro fue escrito en su mayor parte antes de llegar a ser presidente del Gobierno y ahora ha sido actualizado en algunas partes.

En las redes sociales la iniciativa de Sánchez ha cosechado muchas críticas. Algunos han recordado un tuit que Pedro Sánchez publicó en 2011 en el que decía: “Los políticos publican sus memorias cuando se retiran, debería esperar Rajoy a publicarlas el 21 de noviembre. ¿Tan claro ve que perderá?"

Una de las críticas, sin embargo, se le ha vuelto en contra a su autor. Se trata del mensaje del portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta. En su cuenta de Twitter se preguntaba, sin nombrar a Sánchez, si había muchos libros “cuya portada la ocupe un primer plano de su autor”, y terminaba diciendo: “Este hombre se adora”. Las respuestas en las redes no se hicieron esperar:

