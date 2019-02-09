Michelle Luján Grisham, gobernadora de Nuevo México, reflejó a través de Twitter lo que ella opina sobre la construcción del muro para frenar la inmigración desde México hacia EEUU.
El vídeo, pese a haber sido publicado recientemente, es de 2018 pero nunca fue publicado. Ahora cuenta con más de un millón de reproducciones.
All of this talk about walls tonight... #SOTU pic.twitter.com/QFLAYHor0t
— MichelleLujanGrisham (@Michelle4NM) 6 de febrero de 2019
En el vídeo se ve a la política atravesando muros para aparecen en diferentes lugares, como por ejemplo, un aula escolar. Para finalizar, acaba rompiendo una foto de Donald Trump.
Por supuesto, alguna broma ha acompañado el mensaje antiracista de la gobernadora.
— Ram Grady ☕???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@whambamram) 6 de febrero de 2019
— Rami (@RamiofTeaneck) 6 de febrero de 2019
