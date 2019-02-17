Diario Público
“Sácatela y midamos quién la tiene más grande”: una agresión tránsfoba y racista en un autobús madrileño

Un hombre, con la excusa de que un vídeo sonaba demasiado alto en un autobús, se arrancó a insultar a una mujer en lo que ha sido el último episodio de agresiones tránsfobas y racistas en España.

Frases del tipo "nos las medimos, a ver quien la tiene más grande" o "corre y presenta tus papeles" fueron algunas de las faltas de respeto que un hombre profirió sobre la mujer que denuncia el caso.

La historia se ha conocido gracias a la web Esracismo, que publicó en su página el caso. La denunciante es Carol Gayozo Cazal, mujer trans de origen guaraní. A la denuncia social, adjunta un vídeo en el que se escuchan los ataques e insultos de un hombre en el autobús de la línea 146 de Madrid.

"Me sentí super mal, me sentí la peor basura de toda España. un juicio racista a bordo de un autobús. El señor empezó a decirme comentarios tránsfobos y machistas", denuncia la mujer en Esracismo, web donde compartió el vídeo. Además, acaba haciendo una reflexión para que todo el mundo se dé por aludido: "El silencio de todxs los que estaban allí es cómplice del racismo".

