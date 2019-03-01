Continúa en el Tribunal Supremo el juicio al procés, donde este jueves declaró el exministro del Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido. Durante su comparecencia, frente a la virulencia de las cargas policiales del 1-O, Zoido justificó las pelotas de goma que dejaron ciego de un ojo a un hombre: "Fue para salir de allí”.
Sin embargo, ante gran parte de las preguntas aseguró desconocer o no recordar aquello por lo que se le preguntaba: “No lo sé”, “no recuerdo”, “no me consta”, fueron algunas de sus respuestas más repetidas.
Ahora, desde Òmnium Cultural han resumido con un vídeo la comparecencia del exmnistro.
???????????? Juan Ignacio Zoido ens ha regalat el nostre primer vídeo sense cap missatge afegit. Perquè al Suprem no ha dit absolutament res, però ho ha dit tot#JoAcuso pic.twitter.com/oauDEa3nbs
— Judici a la Democràcia (@ElJudici) 28 de febrero de 2019
