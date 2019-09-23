Según la plataforma Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu, en Turquía fueron asesinadas 440 mujeres a manos de sus parejas durante el año 2018. Por ello, el artista Vahit Tuna ha creado una obra para reivindicar que la violencia machista debe erradicarse. La obra reúne 440 pares de zapatos colocados en las fachadas de dos edificios en el barrio de Kabataş de Estambul en el distrito de Beyoğlu, según reportan medios de turcos.
“Lo que hace este proyecto es que crea conciencia sobre los asesinatos de mujeres y también materializa este tema como una escultura o monumento. Este trabajo permanecerá aquí durante seis meses", señaló el artista.
En España, durante esta última semana han sido asesinadas cuatro mujeres. Los dos últimos casos se han conocido este fin de semana, uno en Viladecans y otro en Colònia de Sant Jordi.
440 pairs of women's shoes were hung on one of the city walls in Istanbul this week to draw attention to male domestic violence in the country. This is the number of women murdered by their husbands in Turkey in 2019. pic.twitter.com/NAJL8B3LDG
— ???????? (@diorchild) September 21, 2019
Esta semana se colgaron 440 pares de zapatos de mujer en una de las paredes de la ciudad en Estambul para llamar la atención sobre la violencia de género en el país. Este es el número de mujeres asesinadas por sus esposos en Turquía en 2019. #440Asesinadas#BastaYa???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/23luKOfxyp
— Lola Oltra (@lolaoltra) September 22, 2019
440 pares de zapatos de mujer cuelgan en un edificio de Estambul. Es el número de mujeres asesinadas por sus maridos en Turquía durante un año. #reddit pic.twitter.com/03EaLJFzNq
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) September 19, 2019
Wow ????
440 pairs of women's shoes were hung on one of the city walls in Istanbul this week to draw attention to male domestic violence in the country.
This is the number of women murdered by their husbands in #Turkey in 2019.
???? pic.twitter.com/S9lsOYl930
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 22, 2019
En Estambul colgaron 440 pares de zapatos en las paredes de la ciudad, es el número de mujeres asesinadas por sus maridos este año en Turquía. pic.twitter.com/FvW6SGrOcq
— Lena ???? (@maicapp) September 22, 2019
