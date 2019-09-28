El aplaudido discurso de Penépole Cruz sobre la violencia machista

Penélope Cruz recibió este viernes el premio Donostia en el Festival de San Sebastián, uno de los galardones de mayor prestigio del cine europeo.
En su discurso de agradecimiento, a pesar de que todos los focos giraban sobre su persona y su trayectoria profesional, quiso dejar unas palabras finales en torno a la violencia machista.
Penélope Cruz recibe el premio Donostia en el Festival de Cine de San Sebastián, de mano del músico irlandés, Bono.
¡Así ha sido su discurso de agradecimiento! ???? #67SSIFF pic.twitter.com/FPth2jusMB
— RTVE (@rtve) September 27, 2019
En este vídeo, a partir del minuto 15, se puede ver el discurso completo.
Qué buen mensaje y altavoz el de Penélope Cruz en defensa de las mujeres que sufren violencia de género.
Hay que creer a esas mujeres antes de que sea demasiado tarde.
Qué grande, Penélope ???? pic.twitter.com/Emr16SD6ex
— Ana Bernal-Triviño (@anaisbernal) September 27, 2019
La decisión de la actriz fue ampliamente aplaudida en redes sociales, que valoraron positivamente dejar a un lado el mundo del cine y aprovechar los micrófonos para un bien común y mayor.
¡Tanta admiración!
Profesional, personal, literal y metafóricamente.
Enhorabuena #PenélopeCruz
A tus pies. https://t.co/A1dh1D7QVJ
— LeonorWatling! (@LeonorWatling1) September 27, 2019
¡Enhorabuena por el merecido premio! Hermoso discurso de agradecimiento de Penélope Cruz por el premio #Donostia.
Gracias por recordar a todas las víctimas de la #ViolenciaDeGénero. #NiunaMenos #Igualdad #PremiosDonostia @sansebastianfes #67SSIFF pic.twitter.com/Rw8yIY9u8a
— PSOE (@PSOE) September 27, 2019
