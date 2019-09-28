Diario Público
Diario Público

El aplaudido discurso de Penépole Cruz sobre la violencia machista

Por

Penélope Cruz recibió este viernes el premio Donostia en el Festival de San Sebastián, uno de los galardones de mayor prestigio del cine europeo.

En su discurso de agradecimiento, a pesar de que todos los focos giraban sobre su persona y su trayectoria profesional, quiso dejar unas palabras finales en torno a la violencia machista.

En este vídeo, a partir del minuto 15, se puede ver el discurso completo.

La decisión de la actriz fue ampliamente aplaudida en redes sociales, que valoraron positivamente dejar a un lado el mundo del cine y aprovechar los micrófonos para un bien común y mayor.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo