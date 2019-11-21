Diario Público
Twitter Hackean la cuenta de Twitter de Pantomima Full y publican conversaciones privadas

Sobre las tres y media de la tarde, la cuenta de los humoristas Pantomima Full ha empezado a publicar tuits que nada tienen que ver con ellos.

Entre los primeros mensajes se puede leer cómo piden a los usuarios que agredan físicamente al líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado.

"HEMOS CREADO UN CONCURSO!!! LA PERSONA QUE AGREDA FÍSICAMENTE A @pablocasado_, LE DAREMOS UN PREMIO, Y PROMOCIONAREMOS SU CANAL!!! DAROS PRISA!!!"

Al ver lo que estaba ocurriendo, Rober Bodegas, uno de los miembros del dúo, ha anunciado, a través de su Twitter personal, que habían hackeado la cuenta.

De momento no la han recuperado y el hacker está publicando conversaciones privadas con otros usuarios.

Esta no es la única cuenta hackeada en los últimos meses. La cuenta de atención al cliente de Correos y la de Rocío Vidal, conocida como la gata de Schrödinger también fueron hackeadas.

