Sobre las tres y media de la tarde, la cuenta de los humoristas Pantomima Full ha empezado a publicar tuits que nada tienen que ver con ellos.
Entre los primeros mensajes se puede leer cómo piden a los usuarios que agredan físicamente al líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado.
"HEMOS CREADO UN CONCURSO!!! LA PERSONA QUE AGREDA FÍSICAMENTE A @pablocasado_, LE DAREMOS UN PREMIO, Y PROMOCIONAREMOS SU CANAL!!! DAROS PRISA!!!"
HEMOS CREADO UN CONCURSO!!!
LA PERSONA QUE AGREDA FÍSICAMENTE A @pablocasado_, LE DAREMOS UN PREMIO, Y PROMOCIONAREMOS SU CANAL!!!
DAROS PRISA!!!
— Pantomima Full (@Pantomima_Full_) November 21, 2019
Al ver lo que estaba ocurriendo, Rober Bodegas, uno de los miembros del dúo, ha anunciado, a través de su Twitter personal, que habían hackeado la cuenta.
Hola @TwitterEspana nos han hackeado la cuenta de @Pantomima_Full, necesitamos contactar con vosotros.
PLEASE RT
— Rober Bodegas (@roberbodegas) November 21, 2019
De momento no la han recuperado y el hacker está publicando conversaciones privadas con otros usuarios.
Esta no es la única cuenta hackeada en los últimos meses. La cuenta de atención al cliente de Correos y la de Rocío Vidal, conocida como la gata de Schrödinger también fueron hackeadas.
