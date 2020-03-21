Diario Público
La crisis del coronavirus, una pandemia sin precedentes a nivel global, ha puesto sobre la mesa el mal que hicieron los recortes al sistema de sanidad pública realizados por las políticas liberales del PP.

Ahora, con la curva de contagios en crecimiento, la sociedad empieza a apreciar aún más el valor de lo público. Son muchos –sindicatos, trabajadores sanitarios, periodistas...– los que señalan a la década de recortes como uno de los factores de riesgo para el colapso de hospitales. Faltan camas, respiradores, mascarillas, personal...

En virtud de ello, el portavoz de Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia, Joaquim Bosch, ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter una reflexión sobre cómo esta pandemia se puede convertir en "el hundimiento moral de quienes han erosionado al Estado Social".

El mensaje ha generado toda una oleada de reacciones.

