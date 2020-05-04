Diario Público
Memes Humor contra mentiras: los memes más tronchantes del último bulo con un cartel falso en la sede del PSOE

Cada día más bulos y cada vez más burdos. Mientras la derecha y la ultraderecha critican las medidas internacionales contra las fake news de las compañías de mensajería instantánea, sus tesis retrógradas y muchas noticias falsas que las apoyan siguen campando a sus anchas en esas mismas redes (con la ayuda de su estrategia de crear desconfianza en los medios y en los verificadores de noticias).

La última de todas es un supuesto cartel en la sede de Ferraz con la cara de Pedro Sánchez y el texto: "Confíe en su Gobierno. Un buen ciudadano obedece". El cartel, por supuesto, es falso. Es un fotomontaje que forma parte de una campaña crítica con el Ejecutivo, pero en WhatsApp y otras redes se está moviendo como si fuese cierta.

Por si hay dudas, está la información de Maldita y la foto original que se ha utilizado para el fotomontaje.

La reacción de los tuiteros al enésimo bulo ha sido, una vez más, utilizar el humor como arma contra la mentira. Estos son algunos de los memes del cartel que han aparecido en las últimas horas:

