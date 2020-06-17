Otro repaso de Aitor Esteban a Vox: "¿A qué me suena eso del contubernio? ¡Clavaos! ¡Cada vez son más clavaos!"

El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, es uno de los mejores oradores que hay a día de hoy en el Parlamento. Lo ha demostrado infinidad de veces y en Tremending nos hemos hecho eco de ello otras tantas. Sus discursos siempre están bien construidos, con ideas sencillas y argumentos claros e irrebatibles. Esteban destaca por su manera de decir las cosas de manera directa, con un estilo contundente pero respetuoso al mismo tiempo. Ayer volvió a hacerlo: puso en su sitio al portavoz de Vox en una intervención muy celebrada en Twitter.
¿Qué ocurrió? Esteban defendió un cambio en la Ley de Secretos Oficiales para, entre otras cosas, poder investigar a Felipe González por los vínculos de sus Gobiernos con el GAL. El representante de Vox, el diputado catalán Ignacio Garriga, tildó a Esteban de "enemigo de España". Esteban, lúcido como siempre, le dio todo un repaso al diputado de Vox: definió su actitud como "puro fascismo". "Separatistas, los comunistas... les faltaban los masones y ya lo tendríamos redondito: ¿A qué me suena eso del contubernio judeo-masónico-marxista-separatista internacional? ¡Clavaos! ¡Cada vez son más clavaos!".
Pero lo mejor es que vean la intervención de Esteban.
Aitor Esteban ha vuelto a dar una lección de la realidad de #VOX y lo ha explicado muy claro para que todo el mundo lo entienda
Puro #Fascismo que niega la legitimidad del contrario, del que quiere eliminar y lo etiqueta #PorqueLoDigoYo que rule y los borregos a balar pic.twitter.com/aLkOp3TvN4
— Olga ???? (@666olga) June 17, 2020
La legión tuitera ha aplaudido el discurso de Esteban. No es para menos: no se puede decir más con menos.
Los verdaderos enemigos de un país son los fascistas.
Bravo por Aitor Esteban. ????????????????????
Este hombre me representa.
— Los ojos del gato (@JuanValle71) June 16, 2020
Que grande!! A Aitor Esteban no le podrán llamar perro flauta. A ver que se les ocurre ahora para descalificar le.
— oberursel123@hotmail.com (@oberursel123) June 17, 2020
Soy muy fan de @AITOR_ESTEBAN. Hay pocos políticos (o ningún otro) que tengan la elegancia y la contundencia que tiene este señor cuando habla. https://t.co/Nm2rZlG2Fv
— Cactus (@Kaktusdeagua) June 17, 2020
Bravo Aitor Esteban, pocas palabras pero bien claritas https://t.co/KjcrUSNsTv
— ,???????????????????????? (@carmenariascond) June 17, 2020
Aitor Esteban lleva año y medio demostrando que un político de derechas puede ser íntegro, educado, colaborador y estar en contra del fascismo.
Un jodido aplauso para este hombre por decir verdades como puños y llamar a la cara fascistas a los fascistas con argumentos de peso. https://t.co/qp637eUDoq
— KᗩᑎEᗰᗩTIᑕ ???????????? (@Kanematic) June 17, 2020
Club de fans de Aitor Esteban YA!! https://t.co/jHVO0geFTd
— Daniel Vázquez (@caquilimongui) June 17, 2020
