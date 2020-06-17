Diario Público
Otro repaso de Aitor Esteban a Vox: "¿A qué me suena eso del contubernio? ¡Clavaos! ¡Cada vez son más clavaos!"

El portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, es uno de los mejores oradores que hay a día de hoy en el Parlamento. Lo ha demostrado infinidad de veces y en Tremending nos hemos hecho eco de ello otras tantas. Sus discursos siempre están bien construidos, con ideas sencillas y argumentos claros e irrebatibles. Esteban destaca por su manera de decir las cosas de manera directa, con un estilo contundente pero respetuoso al mismo tiempo. Ayer volvió a hacerlo: puso en su sitio al portavoz de Vox en una intervención muy celebrada en Twitter.

¿Qué ocurrió? Esteban defendió un cambio en la Ley de Secretos Oficiales para, entre otras cosas, poder investigar a Felipe González por los vínculos de sus Gobiernos con el GAL. El representante de Vox, el diputado catalán Ignacio Garriga, tildó a Esteban de "enemigo de España". Esteban, lúcido como siempre, le dio todo un repaso al diputado de Vox: definió su actitud como "puro fascismo". "Separatistas, los comunistas... les faltaban los masones y ya lo tendríamos redondito: ¿A qué me suena eso del contubernio judeo-masónico-marxista-separatista internacional? ¡Clavaos! ¡Cada vez son más clavaos!".

Pero lo mejor es que vean la intervención de Esteban.

La legión tuitera ha aplaudido el discurso de Esteban. No es para menos: no se puede decir más con menos.

