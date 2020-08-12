Diario Público
Diario Público

5G y conspiranioa Corea del Sur ya estudia lanzar el 6G y las redes se acuerdan de Miguel Bosé: "Cuando se entere le da un patatús"

Por

No acaba de llegarnos el 5G y... toma 6G

Resulta que Corea del Sur pretende lanzar la siguiente tecnología, el 6G, en 2026. El Gobierno del país asiático tiene previsto invertir 143 millones de euros a partir de 2021 para trabajar en su desarrollo. El diario ABC lo contaba en los últimos días en su web. Su artículo se ha difundido en las redes donde muchos, como no podría ser de otro modo, se han acordado de... Miguel Bosé.

El cantante español ha dado que hablar mucho en los últimos tiempos por difundir la delirante teoría conspiranioca que sostiene que hay una especie de plan maquiavélico mundial para controlar a las personas por medio del 5G, de las vacunas y de chips. Entre los defensores de esa absurda cantinela los hay que añaden también a los extraterrestres y a Bill Gates en la ecuación. Incluso el presidente de la UCAM metió en el plan al "anticristo" y a "células de fetos abortados".

Relacionada: "Bill Gates creó el coronavirus en Wuhan e Iglesias lo soltó el 8M para controlarnos con una vacuna de fetos abortados activados por 5G. ¿Es eso, no?"

Ante esta nueva noticia sobre el 6G, decenas de usuarios de las redes se han acordado de Bosé, y han aportado su granito de ironía al asunto:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo