Encaramos la recta final de un 2020 que será recordado por los estragos del coronavirus. Al principio nos lo tomábamos un poco a broma, como atestigua aquel vídeo de Lorenzo Milá que todos aplaudimos y que pronto envejeció fatal... Nos las prometíamos muy felices, pero meses después el recuerdo es un año desolador, con cientos de miles de muertos en todo el mundo, millones de afectados, cuarentenas, la economía por los suelos y un año perdido en muchos sentidos. Con una luz al final del túnel, eso sí: las campañas de vacunaciones que son inminentes en todo el mundo.

Sin embargo, ante la adversidad, el humor tuitero siempre se abre paso. Ahora con un meme que se ha hecho viral en las últimas horas y que resume con ironía nuestro paso por un año de locura:
