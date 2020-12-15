Encaramos la recta final de un 2020 que será recordado por los estragos del coronavirus. Al principio nos lo tomábamos un poco a broma, como atestigua aquel vídeo de Lorenzo Milá que todos aplaudimos y que pronto envejeció fatal... Nos las prometíamos muy felices, pero meses después el recuerdo es un año desolador, con cientos de miles de muertos en todo el mundo, millones de afectados, cuarentenas, la economía por los suelos y un año perdido en muchos sentidos. Con una luz al final del túnel, eso sí: las campañas de vacunaciones que son inminentes en todo el mundo.
Sin embargo, ante la adversidad, el humor tuitero siempre se abre paso. Ahora con un meme que se ha hecho viral en las últimas horas y que resume con ironía nuestro paso por un año de locura:
Enero 2020/ Diciembre 2020. pic.twitter.com/yXMR0uv5bl
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) December 13, 2020
Enero 2020 / DICIEMBRE 2020 pic.twitter.com/ewNHtpB855
— Doña Merkel ???????????????????????????????? (@GobernoAlem) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/7oiCPkz0i9
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/ByMnmEp5lk
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/d3uPipt4pd
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/WYSpukFtDJ
— The Raven (@the_raven77) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/H0XUEylvkh
— Quevedo 2.0 (@QuebeboVillegas) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/SYlTynX9Zr
— Pipo BB8 | #ConfinaoHastaEl9Mayo ???????? ???????? ???? (@PipoBB8) December 14, 2020
ENERO 2020 // DICIEMBRE 2020 pic.twitter.com/sp0NBUG146
— HUMOR CANALLA (@jcarlos2001) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020/Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/iSZ1nl3unY
— Gúndula, ANTIFA PROSOVIÉTICA ♥️???????????? (@vonlichtenkraut) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020/diciembre 2020. pic.twitter.com/IzvVdXeYs9
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/lB2JFj05n3
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/VUpLcojw3U
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 // Diciembre 2020: pic.twitter.com/xjgzMb7Nqr
— Rick Navideño (@RickYMortyMX) December 10, 2020
Enero 2020 // Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/4jwRQ8qa62
— Andres Gonzalez ???? (@unandresdice_) December 9, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/CBWAC42Zae
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/YaXFeEJZPY
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / DICIEMBRE 2020 pic.twitter.com/kCOArM1jJr
— Dios (@diostuitero) December 14, 2020
Enero de 2020. Diciembre de 2020 pic.twitter.com/DXR9usb0hF
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) December 14, 2020
Enero de 2020 / diciembre de 2020 / diciembre 2021 pic.twitter.com/Wo6oyLNawo
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) December 13, 2020
ENERO 1900 / DICIEMBRE 2020 pic.twitter.com/Y71AkDcQYk
— HUMOR CANALLA (@jcarlos2001) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 // Diciembre 2020. pic.twitter.com/z7Jw03gFni
— Un gato musical (@FinaOstia) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/vlMgcN1jEG
— Dame Paciencia YA! (@damepacienciaya) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 | Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/fTvjGs2UKo
— HARPO_MARX (@HarpodeMarx) December 15, 2020
Creo que estamos en condiciones de evaluar el año.
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/3ZxyshHMbv
— Black13 (@Negra13_) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 - Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/lVjVaz1sBs
— Miguelito (@NotaLebowski) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 // Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/wlLulnBww8
— DEATH SCYTHE (@ElArkano13) December 15, 2020
Enero 2020 - Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/rtqqaStbCw
— Bar De Pueblo (@BarDePueblo1) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 || Diciembre 2020. pic.twitter.com/xt4QFJQr1C
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020. pic.twitter.com/RGUjAI9oTi
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 || Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/w0sN7PWMP3
— Antonio_Delgado ???? (@DeMeison) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 // Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/gWgZdYEtRY
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/2Hl9mbL0lm
— le frère ???? (@Lfrre) December 14, 2020
Enero de 2020 / diciembre de 2020 pic.twitter.com/gxSZihpIIJ
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 // Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/iODp4f7biG
— Eleven (@RareEleven) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/1saX2E8zFd
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / Diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/7ckK6KprY6
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) December 14, 2020
Enero 2020 / diciembre 2020 pic.twitter.com/OhV3tWV1uw
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) December 13, 2020
