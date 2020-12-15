Diario Público
"El científico que fue rechazado en España y ahora triunfa en EEUU". Así titulan los medios la historia de Ciro Cabal, un biólogo que encarna el destino de tantos jóvenes españoles con carreras prometedoras que tienen que irse a buscar el futuro lejos de su tierra ante la falta de oportunidades. El caso de Cabal es especialmente llamativo ya que uno de sus estudios acaba ser ser portada en una de las revistas más prestigiosas del mundo: 'Science'.

El motivo de esta triste fuga de cerebros española habla de un fracaso como país, responsabilidad de muchos Gobiernos que han recortado en ciencia o no han sabido gestionar ese talento. Sin embargo, no ha faltado quien ha querido culpar a uno solo de esos Gobiernos, además al último que sólo lleva dos años.

La respuesta para ellos ha llegado en forma de una respuesta educada y meramente informativa del propio Cabal, pero que ha sonado como una tremenda 'colleja'.

No han sido pocos los tuiteros que han aplaudido la respuesta del científico:
