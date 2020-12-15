"El científico que fue rechazado en España y ahora triunfa en EEUU". Así titulan los medios la historia de Ciro Cabal, un biólogo que encarna el destino de tantos jóvenes españoles con carreras prometedoras que tienen que irse a buscar el futuro lejos de su tierra ante la falta de oportunidades. El caso de Cabal es especialmente llamativo ya que uno de sus estudios acaba ser ser portada en una de las revistas más prestigiosas del mundo: 'Science'.
El motivo de esta triste fuga de cerebros española habla de un fracaso como país, responsabilidad de muchos Gobiernos que han recortado en ciencia o no han sabido gestionar ese talento. Sin embargo, no ha faltado quien ha querido culpar a uno solo de esos Gobiernos, además al último que sólo lleva dos años.
La respuesta para ellos ha llegado en forma de una respuesta educada y meramente informativa del propio Cabal, pero que ha sonado como una tremenda 'colleja'.
Hola! Tuve que marcharme en 2016.
— Ciro Cabal (@ciro_cabal) December 14, 2020
No han sido pocos los tuiteros que han aplaudido la respuesta del científico:
— Letonia (@letoletonia) December 14, 2020
jojojojojojojoj https://t.co/eQhAR8kOLO
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) December 14, 2020
He tenido que venir a ver si esto era verdad. Mis dieses.
— Rose △⃒⃘ ???? (@MrsRose_84) December 14, 2020
Puede haber sido este ZASCA! el motivo de la caida de Google? No tengo pruebas, pero tampoco dudas
— Juan I. Rodriguez (@jileon) December 15, 2020
He venido aquí por lo del zas en toda la boca pic.twitter.com/4dLT73KBko
— Madriisleña???????????? (@rascayussa) December 14, 2020
Grande, Ciro. La hostia se ha escuchado en la Estrella de la Muerte.
— ᑭIᒪᗩᖇ_ᘜᗩTᗩ #FuckVox ♀️???? (@Pilar_P_Gata) December 15, 2020
@QueHostia_ pic.twitter.com/gAMfRiXowA
— Tocawebs ???? #AltsasukoakASKE (@TocawebsReal) December 14, 2020
Grande Ciro. Las cosas como son.
— AnaChauz ????????????#YoApoyoAlGobierno #FreePalestina (@Anajarta) December 14, 2020
— Vicente Rico ???????? ???? (@YTanRicamente) December 15, 2020
