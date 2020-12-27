Diario Público
Twitter "Los efectos de la vacuna": las redes se acuerdan de Miguel Bosé y Bill Gates el día que Araceli entró en la historia de España

Arrancada la campaña de vacunación contra la covid-19, con Araceli, de 96 años, como protagonista, las redes sociales han tomado el mando de la conversación. A Bill Gates y Miguel Bosé les deben pitar los oídos.

La posible reacción a la vacuna ha sido uno de los temas más sonados. Araceli, la primera vacunada de España, se ha convertido en el centro de todas las miradas y las bromas, siempre con amor infinito. Incluso Ibai tuiteó algo al respecto.

