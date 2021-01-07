Diario Público
Los Simpson predicen lo imprevisible: la entrada al Capitolio ya no es sólo ficción



Una vez más, Los Simpson lo han vuelto a hacer. Ya predijeron las revueltas que se han producido en el Capitolio de Washington.

La icónica serie, que suele acertar en muchos acontecimientos, publicó unas imágenes de la asamblea en llamas.

Ahora, esas imágenes se han vuelto virales, así como las imágenes de Homer Simpson saqueando una estatua y comparándola con la escena de uno de los asaltantes llevándose un atril del Capitolio.

Muchas han sido las veces que Los Simpson predijeron el futuro. Entre las más sorprendentes, se encuentra la llegada a la presidencia de Donald Trump y la llegada del ébola.

En el caso de España, Los Simpson predijeron la repetición de elecciones en el mes de noviembre, concretamente, en el capítulo 18 de la octava temporada titulado "Homer contra la decimoctava enmienda" y el supuesto cocodrilo de Valladolid.
