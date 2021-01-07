Los Simpson predicen lo imprevisible: la entrada al Capitolio ya no es sólo ficción

Una vez más, Los Simpson lo han vuelto a hacer. Ya predijeron las revueltas que se han producido en el Capitolio de Washington.
La icónica serie, que suele acertar en muchos acontecimientos, publicó unas imágenes de la asamblea en llamas.
Ahora, esas imágenes se han vuelto virales, así como las imágenes de Homer Simpson saqueando una estatua y comparándola con la escena de uno de los asaltantes llevándose un atril del Capitolio.
Simplemente ✨Los Simpson✨ pic.twitter.com/meN5kGgJ2r
— pauser (@pauuseer) January 6, 2021
Los Simpson lo volvieron hacer. Trump, Golpe de estado, Capitolio, EEUU. pic.twitter.com/VPugLgTgPi
— Los 80s y 90s (@80s_y_90s) January 7, 2021
Los Simpson predijeron el ingreso al Congreso de los Estados Unidos pic.twitter.com/RwXInPCGkC
— Agustín Mastragostino (@Aguss_Mastra) January 6, 2021
los Simpson predijeron el Golpe de Estado en el Capitolio por parte de los seguidores de Trump?
✨MIEDO✨ pic.twitter.com/cUYoXOMuhR
— ????ℴ????ℯ???????? ✿ (@__josemi__) January 6, 2021
Los Simpson ya predijeron lo del Capitolio. #GolpeDeEstado pic.twitter.com/alxrdmQhwL
— Iker Huarte (@ikerhuarte) January 6, 2021
Los Simpson lo vuelven hacer. pic.twitter.com/uT9C4dCuHe
— DANIEL PÉREZ ???????? (@chiribiscatin) January 6, 2021
Los Simpson ya predijeron lo de USA y el asalto al Capitolio pic.twitter.com/sGqr5VCLHH
— ???????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ✪ (@ElSithCampeador) January 7, 2021
Qué más evidencias necesitáis para montar una religión con las predicciones de los Simpson?? pic.twitter.com/v7dDTi5MXE
— SagaDrieL サガドリエル (@SagaDrieL) January 6, 2021
El futuro viendo como los simpson predijeron el Golpe de estado en Estados Unidos pic.twitter.com/35fUkyi1XE
— ???? (@AgusGonzalez16_) January 6, 2021
Muchas han sido las veces que Los Simpson predijeron el futuro. Entre las más sorprendentes, se encuentra la llegada a la presidencia de Donald Trump y la llegada del ébola.
En el caso de España, Los Simpson predijeron la repetición de elecciones en el mes de noviembre, concretamente, en el capítulo 18 de la octava temporada titulado "Homer contra la decimoctava enmienda" y el supuesto cocodrilo de Valladolid.
