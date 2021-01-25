La imaginativa respuesta de una abuela a su nieta por una prueba PCR

El resultado de una prueba PCR puede conllevar una buena noticia y, a la vez, una auténtica lección de vida. Es lo que le ha pasado a una tuitera que se ha visto sorprendida por la respuesta, sin duda aleccionadora, de su abuela después de que le informara por WhatsApp de que su resultado había sido negativo en coronavirus.

La usuaria decidió compartir la conversación en Twitter, y muchos internautas han respondido mencionando la publicación. "Es que es adorable", aseguraba uno de ellos. "La amo", escribía otro. Ciertamente, la abuela de esta tuitera ha recibido el cariño de muchos usuarios por un simple mensaje que anima a ser más positivo a pesar de estos tiempos de pandemia.

"Soy negativa", le dijo la internauta a su abuela celebrando el resultado de la prueba. Y ella contestó: "Eso nunca. Se tienen días mejores y peores".

He escrit a la meva àvia dient q soc negativa (referintme a la PCR) i m’ha contestat això: pic.twitter.com/n127fcSegp — *nora (@marysteavecole) January 24, 2021

Otro perfil respondía a la conversación compartida y afirmaba que su abuela hubiera enviado una respuesta diferente: "La mía me diría: yo también, hija, la vida es una mierda. Bueno, en verdad no porque no tiene smartphone, pero ya me entendéis". "Así es la vida: unos días ríes y otros lloras", recordaba otro de los usuarios. "Pues tiene más razón que una santa y, aunque sea fuera de contexto, se aprecia", señalaba Catalina.

Qué linda la avia, la mía me diría: yo también hija, la vida es una mierda Bueno en verdad no porque no tiene smartphone pero ya me entendéis https://t.co/tzGFEfvSSQ — Elena???????? (@xsomedreamsx) January 25, 2021