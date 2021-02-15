Si hay algo que Gerard Piqué hace tan bien como jugar al futbol es tuitear. El futbolista siempre se ha mojado en temas políticos y también ha decidido hacerlo tras las elecciones catalanas celebradas este 14 de febrero. Piqué se ha sincerado y ha compartido en Twitter su propia reflexión ante los resultados electorales obtenidos:
Tres reflexiones de las elecciones catalanas:
1. Mayoría de votos independentistas. Y ahora ¿qué?
2. Los de extrema derecha ya se han quitado la careta y son muchos más de los que pensábamos.
3. Alejandro Fernández, un señor en la derrota. Carrizosa y Ciudadanos, todo lo contrario.
Tres reflexions de les eleccions catalanes:
1. Majoria de vots independentistes. I ara, què?
2. Els d’extrema dreta ja s’han tret la careta i són molts més dels que pensàvem.
3. Alejandro Fernández, un senyor en la derrota. Carrizosa i Ciutadans, tot el contrari.
— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 14, 2021
Piqué ha arremetido contra Ciudadanos, pero no es la primera vez que habla sobre su candidato, Carlos Carrizosa, en su red social. Hace unos días el futbolista y el político intercambiaron una palabras por Twitter. Todo empezó cuando Gerard Piqué puso un tuit en que contaba que estaba viendo el debate de los líderes políticos en TV3, por lo que comentó: "Garriga, Carrizosa y unas palomitas".
Garriga, Carrizosa i unes palometes. ????#DebatTV3
— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 9, 2021
El mismo Carrizosa quiso contestar a Piqué advirtiéndole que se decía "crispetes", no "palometes". Sin embargo, lo que no esperaba el líder de Ciudadanos es lo bien que sabe devolver la pelota el futbolista, que le contestó "Se dice ironía, Carles".
Gràcies per seguir el #DebatTV3! Es diu crispetes, Gerard! ????
Y yo me las guardo para tu regreso a la Selección ????????????
— Carlos Carrizosa (@carrizosacarlos) February 10, 2021
Es diu ironia, Carles. Ànims.
— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 10, 2021
Piqué nunca ha tenido pelos en la lengua al hablar de política y, en el entorno del fútbol español, siempre ha sido uno de los más polémicos por sus declaraciones en Twitter. Sin embargo, aunque ha sufrido por ello muchas críticas a lo largo de su carrera, él sigue defendiendo su derecho a expresarse libremente.
Anar a votar i veure el teu germà com a President de taula... ???????? #Eleccions pic.twitter.com/ZEtWdHQrgq
— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 14, 2021
