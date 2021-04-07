Diario Público
Elecciones Madrid Los memes más tronchantes de Isabel Díaz Ayuso y un maniquí, en un hospital de Madrid

Sigue la cuenta atrás para las elecciones en Madrid y seguimos conociendo todos los movimientos diarios de los candidatos. Bueno, de unos más que de otros...

Es el caso de la presidenta de Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que este martes visitó el Complejo Hospitalario 12 de Octubre para conocer el desarrollo del proyecto de construcción del nuevo edificio de hospitalización. La agencia Europa Press recogió algunas fotos del momento y en una de ellas Ayuso aparecía mirando a un maniquí que simula un paciente:

Una foto sin duda maravillosa y carne fresca para los tuiteros especialistas en memes, que han vuelto a hacer de las suyas:
