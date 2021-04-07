Sigue la cuenta atrás para las elecciones en Madrid y seguimos conociendo todos los movimientos diarios de los candidatos. Bueno, de unos más que de otros...
Es el caso de la presidenta de Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que este martes visitó el Complejo Hospitalario 12 de Octubre para conocer el desarrollo del proyecto de construcción del nuevo edificio de hospitalización. La agencia Europa Press recogió algunas fotos del momento y en una de ellas Ayuso aparecía mirando a un maniquí que simula un paciente:
Hola guapo, ¿vienes mucho por aquí? pic.twitter.com/tFDAXeBUUR
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) April 6, 2021
Una foto sin duda maravillosa y carne fresca para los tuiteros especialistas en memes, que han vuelto a hacer de las suyas:
— Noentiendo (@mism_o) April 6, 2021
Viene fuerte la última de Privatiza como puedas 2 y 1/2. pic.twitter.com/APRmgIF6Mm
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) April 6, 2021
— @PODRIUM (@_PODRIUM_) April 6, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) April 7, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) April 7, 2021
— Pinito del Orto (@zobrezorpreza) April 6, 2021
— Andrés Martínez avilés (@puentedegenave) April 6, 2021
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) April 7, 2021
— @PODRIUM (@_PODRIUM_) April 6, 2021
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) April 6, 2021
-Benito, tas malito?
-Chi, un poco colgado pic.twitter.com/hidhPv3QCK
— @PODRIUM (@_PODRIUM_) April 6, 2021
— @PODRIUM (@_PODRIUM_) April 6, 2021
— @PODRIUM (@_PODRIUM_) April 6, 2021
— Jontxu (@giradonuts2) April 6, 2021
— Dr. Bizarro (@Dr_Bizzarro) April 6, 2021
Pues es sarcoidosis. pic.twitter.com/h2D3sPOz2d
— Cuban Mood ❤️???????? (@cubanmood) April 6, 2021
- Hola, muñeco.
- ¡SOCORRO, REMATADME YA! pic.twitter.com/NQQBdisOnM
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) April 6, 2021
— Dr. Bizarro (@Dr_Bizzarro) April 6, 2021
— La puntilla????️ (@qdpend) April 6, 2021
- ¿A quien tenemos aquí? Al mejor paciente del hospital
- ¡QUE EL ZENDAL NO ES UN HOSPITAL!
- OGTIA!! EL MUÑECO HABLA!! https://t.co/tvTqFNCPmK pic.twitter.com/C93pNmUYMh
— El Bromas???????? (@LaBromaGuasona) April 6, 2021
Que venga un médico, creo que le falta el aire. pic.twitter.com/J4zbrmvYue
— caca de vaca (@absurddheces) April 7, 2021
— ???????????????????????? ???? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? (@Isabel_Catolica) April 6, 2021
—¿Qué planes tienes para el finde?
— pic.twitter.com/bSATf3H24J
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) April 6, 2021
— @PODRIUM (@_PODRIUM_) April 6, 2021
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) April 6, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) April 7, 2021
— Raul de la Cal (@cal_raul) April 6, 2021
- No se preocupe, el sufrir se va a acabar, Carl !!!
- Por qué dice eso?
- Eutanasiaaaa pic.twitter.com/NlxSEY13Vq
— ???????????????????? ™ (@Siempre_Tommy) April 6, 2021
