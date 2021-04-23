Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Los tuiteros ponen corchetes a las cosas de la vida para sacarnos una sonrisa

Por

Gracias a los tuiteros podemos sacarle las risas a una foto o la ironía al comportamiento más vil, y bien lo sabemos en Tremending. Con una frase o la palabra adecuada, o el ingenio utilizado de mil formas nuevas. En los últimos días se ha puesto de moda una nueva manera de sacarle la ironía a las cosas: los corchetes.

Una disculpa más de los tuiteros para sacarnos una sonrisa, que no hace falta entender, solo disfrutar. Estos son unos pocos ejemplos de la nueva moda de los corchetes en las redes:
En este artículo