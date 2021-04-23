Gracias a los tuiteros podemos sacarle las risas a una foto o la ironía al comportamiento más vil, y bien lo sabemos en Tremending. Con una frase o la palabra adecuada, o el ingenio utilizado de mil formas nuevas. En los últimos días se ha puesto de moda una nueva manera de sacarle la ironía a las cosas: los corchetes.
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) April 22, 2021
Una disculpa más de los tuiteros para sacarnos una sonrisa, que no hace falta entender, solo disfrutar. Estos son unos pocos ejemplos de la nueva moda de los corchetes en las redes:
— Berna León (@berna_leon) April 22, 2021
He hecho este: pic.twitter.com/9TMAG0ClHy
— ᚱak (@RRayamana) April 23, 2021
— Perdi (@_perdi) April 22, 2021
— ༺♥༻ (@lauradraven) April 21, 2021
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) April 22, 2021
— Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) April 21, 2021
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) April 21, 2021
— Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) April 21, 2021
— Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) April 21, 2021
Lo siento muchísimo de verdad por hacer esto, pero creo que era realmente necesario. pic.twitter.com/UaWHUeh1PQ
— Chucki (@chuckiclampy) April 22, 2021
Accurate pic.twitter.com/GAVimm7VHN
— The Mellon Heads ???? (@mellon_heads) April 23, 2021
— Perdi (@_perdi) April 21, 2021
— ordure (@ordurebizarree) April 22, 2021
Y esto... pic.twitter.com/OB1dbKdpZP
— MrSnowy (@MrSnowyFN) April 23, 2021
