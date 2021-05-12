Congreso de los Diputados"¿Cuántas veces se le puede dar ‘like’ a un tuit?": Yolanda Díaz vuelve a desmontar a García Egea en el Congreso

Poco a poco nos vamos acostumbrando a los repasos de la vicepresidenta Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea, cada vez que se cruzan dialécticamente en el Congreso de los Diputados.

Este miércoles hemos tenido un nuevo capítulo, una vez más a cuenta de los recortes y el paro. Egea recriminaba a Díaz "el aniversario del mayor recorte social de la historia de la democracia", refiriéndose a la segunda legislatura de Zapatero. Egea definió al Gobierno actual como "el más radical de Europa".

La respuesta de la vicepresidenta llegó con la recomendación de un libro El arte de la mentira política y siguió con el recuerdo de la era de la austeridad del PP.

El discurso de Yolanda Díaz ha sido aplaudido por muchos tuiteros:

