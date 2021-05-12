Congreso de los Diputados"¿Cuántas veces se le puede dar ‘like’ a un tuit?": Yolanda Díaz vuelve a desmontar a García Egea en el Congreso
Poco a poco nos vamos acostumbrando a los repasos de la vicepresidenta Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea, cada vez que se cruzan dialécticamente en el Congreso de los Diputados.
Este miércoles hemos tenido un nuevo capítulo, una vez más a cuenta de los recortes y el paro. Egea recriminaba a Díaz "el aniversario del mayor recorte social de la historia de la democracia", refiriéndose a la segunda legislatura de Zapatero. Egea definió al Gobierno actual como "el más radical de Europa".
La respuesta de la vicepresidenta llegó con la recomendación de un libro El arte de la mentira política y siguió con el recuerdo de la era de la austeridad del PP.
El problema del PP es que tenemos memoria. Recortes, desahucios masivos y sufrimiento para nuestro pueblo.
Abandonen la campaña electoral permanente y trabajen por el bien común. pic.twitter.com/g7lKUBuTvM
— Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) May 12, 2021
El discurso de Yolanda Díaz ha sido aplaudido por muchos tuiteros:
¡¡Grande, Yolanda!!
Así se meten los ZASCAS, con datos, datos y datos.
¡¡Irrebatible!!
????????????
— PoxKAOS (@JosLuis21532396) May 12, 2021
— Ruth VG (@ruth_VG_) May 12, 2021
Egea se las prometía muy felices cuando desapareció Iglesias pensando que ya no le "pegarían" más, pero ha llegado Yolanda que es incluso mejor repartiendo. ¡Dale duro Ministra! pic.twitter.com/0i1YOqffox
— Angel Muñoz (@AngelMunozVoz) May 12, 2021
¿Cuántas veces se le puede dar LIKE a un tuit? ¿Solo una?
— AL (@ALVAR0RTEGA) May 12, 2021
Esta Sra. es la mejor política que tenemos actualmente. La quiero ver como Presidenta de España.
— CARLOS (@carlosnkotb) May 12, 2021
Con educación, con tranquilidad, con datos: impecable.
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) May 12, 2021
Brava Yolanda!! ????????????????❤✊✊
— Teresa H.R ???????? (@Teresa_HR14) May 12, 2021
Que grande eres. Te admiro pir yu inteligencia y saber estar. Muchas gracias Yolanda por piner en su sitio a estos desalmados.
— Raquel????????♀️????????❤️???? (@maranuquel) May 12, 2021
Impecable como siempre Vicepresidenta. ¡¡¡Eres muy GRANDE!!!
— María Dolores Hernández (@MaraDoloresHe13) May 12, 2021
Menudo repaso de @Yolanda_Diaz_ a VOX, recordando que son unos hipócritas y que a a día de hoy siguen defendiendo que se pueda despedir a trabajadores enfermos, o privatizar la educación y la sanidad. pic.twitter.com/anG16nvQix
— Angel l. Hernández (@Angel_L_Hern) May 12, 2021
