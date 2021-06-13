El troleo antifascista de un músico callejero junto a una carpa de Vox

Por

A veces una simple melodía es el mejor de los antídotos frente a la intolerancia que promueve la ultraderecha. El secretario general de Podemos en Galicia Antón Gómez-Reino ha compartido un vídeo en el que un músico callejero, saxofón en ristre, ha entonado el Bella ciao, canción popular italiana que fue adoptada como un himno de la resistencia antifascista. El vídeo se ha hecho viral en redes, apenas unos acordes junto a un stand de Vox han servido para trolear a la ultraderecha.

El músico improvisado también ha echado mano de otro clásico de nuestro anarcosindicalismo, en concreto de A las barricadas, himno de la Confederación Nacional del Trabajo y una de las canciones más populares de España durante la Guerra Civil.

Como ya intuirán, las reacciones no se han hecho esperar…

