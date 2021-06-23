EurocopaEl "sutil y elegante" tuit del embajador alemán en Madrid tras el no de la UEFA a iluminar el Allianz Arena con la bandera arcoíris
Este miércoles se disputa el partido de la tercera jornada de la fase de grupos de la Eurocopa entre Alemania y Hungría. Un encuentro que ha llegado con cierta polémica después de que la UEFA haya rechazado la solicitud del alcalde Múnich, Dieter Reiter, para iluminar el estadio Allianz Arena con los colores del arco iris. El motivo: hacer un gesto ante la reciente ley homófoba que prohíbe en Hungría hablar de homosexualidad en las escuelas, aprobada con los votos del partido gobernante Fidesz, del ultranacionalista Viktor Orbán.
En medio de esta polémica, este miércoles la cuenta de Twitter del embajador de Alemania en Madrid, Wolfgang Dold, ha publicado un bonito y sutil gesto:
⚽️ Esta noche ???????? vs.???????? en la #Eurocopa2021 y …
????️????????️????????️????????️???? ¡ojalá que ganen nuestros colores! #GERHUN #GER #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/T2iz08WIv0
— Embajador de Alemania en Madrid (@AlemaniaDiplo) June 23, 2021
En un tuit ha hecho referencia al encuentro deportivo con el mensaje "Ojalá que ganen nuestros colores", acompañado con una fotografía de la Puerta de Brandeburgo, con una bandera arcoíris.
El mensaje ha tenido decenas de reacciones:
¡Bravo!
Sutil y elegante. https://t.co/KP6debD2x0
— Lady Akhbar Ѱ ▼ (@LadyAkhbar) June 23, 2021
"Nuestro colores". Finísimos. https://t.co/d10CONA3B3
— Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) June 23, 2021
Diplomacia alemana. https://t.co/ccpV57zT7Q
— Anna Bosch PÓNTELA, PÓNSELA???? Y LAVA ???? (@annabosch) June 23, 2021
Por fin una Eurocopa que me interesa… hasta voy a tener que ir con un equipo… y será Alemania!!! (España también hace diplomacia en este campo y está muy bien que lo haga además! https://t.co/gMkC0qr0Ob
— Álvaro Zamarreño (@azamarreno) June 23, 2021
Qué orgullo tiene que tener un país al tener representantes como este SEÑOR. https://t.co/LLn3GiKOL7
— Antonio Mautor (@AntonioMautor) June 23, 2021
Esta noche toca saturar el hashtag del partido con fotos de la bandera arcoíris. https://t.co/nK9CvGHaFP
— Clífor (@clifor) June 23, 2021
El embajador de Alemania en Madrid también se ha pronunciado este miércoles con un simbólico mensaje en defensa de todos los "colores", también los de la bandera arcoíris
https://t.co/IzsoCg05T3
— Daniel Herrero (@daniel_herrero) June 23, 2021
❤????????????️????❤????????????️????❤????????????️???? https://t.co/QCgjDRNth9
— Ati Mialdea (@AtiMialdea) June 23, 2021
Toma nota UEFA https://t.co/wrIKS2bCHC
— Tania D. (@tdelae) June 23, 2021
Warum liebst du Deutschland so sehr? Das ist die Antwort –> https://t.co/7rPyPd9Oy7
— ????️???? Isidoro Ramírez ???????? (@isi_do_ro) June 23, 2021
