El "sutil y elegante" tuit del embajador alemán en Madrid tras el no de la UEFA a iluminar el Allianz Arena con la bandera arcoíris

Este miércoles se disputa el partido de la tercera jornada de la fase de grupos de la Eurocopa entre Alemania y Hungría. Un encuentro que ha llegado con cierta polémica después de que la UEFA haya rechazado la solicitud del alcalde Múnich, Dieter Reiter, para iluminar el estadio Allianz Arena con los colores del arco iris. El motivo: hacer un gesto ante la reciente ley homófoba que prohíbe en Hungría hablar de homosexualidad en las escuelas, aprobada con los votos del partido gobernante Fidesz, del ultranacionalista Viktor Orbán.

En medio de esta polémica, este miércoles la cuenta de Twitter del embajador de Alemania en Madrid, Wolfgang Dold, ha publicado un bonito y sutil gesto:

En un tuit ha hecho referencia al encuentro deportivo con el mensaje "Ojalá que ganen nuestros colores", acompañado con una fotografía de la Puerta de Brandeburgo, con una bandera arcoíris.

El mensaje ha tenido decenas de reacciones:

