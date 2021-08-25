Twitter"Me ha dado un tirón en el alma": el mensaje de un hombre mayor buscando amigos que ha emocionado a los tuiteros
"Busco amig@s mayores de 60 años". Es el mensaje que una tuitera ha recuperado de una conocida web de anuncios por internet en el que un hombre de 63 años explica que busca amigos "para salidas a cenar, hablar pasear, hacer senderos…".
Hola me duele algo ???? pic.twitter.com/cDbTcsBv2w
— Ela (@eladrine) August 23, 2021
El tuit de Ela (@eladrine) se ha hecho tremendamente viral en las últimas horas, sumando más de 51.000 ‘me gusta’. Muchos usuarios de la red social han retuiteado su mensaje y algunos han respondido hablando de la soledad o aplaudiendo cualquier iniciativa encaminada a hacer amistades:
Pues a mí me parece sanísimo lo que hace????. La lástima es para aquellos que deseando tener amigos, no se atreven a dar el paso que ha dado este señor por vergüenza o qué dirán.
— Bárbara Martín (@BarbraMB) August 24, 2021
Me ha dado un tirón en el alma ????
— Albertom Bombadil (@AlbertomBombadi) August 24, 2021
Vámonos a pasear con Luis Alberto háganme el favor.
— Ela (@eladrine) August 23, 2021
No tengo 60 años, pero decidle q yo paseo con él ????
— t̸anscorpio (@Tanialorenzodpz) August 23, 2021
En @CruzRojaEsp puedes ser voluntario y hacer compañía a mayores. No es la única organización que lo hace. En la @universidadmala también. Dejo la idea porque realmente es otra epidemia la soledad. Y muchos han perdido a amigos y pareja de vida por el coronavirus.
— eme_th (@eme_th) August 25, 2021
De repente me apetece salir a pasear
— isa (@isamarmolb) August 24, 2021
Mirale el lado bueno, busca y encontrará!
— Cuervo (@cuervardo) August 24, 2021
