"Soberana mentira": el tuit de Macarena Olona sobre las residencias que se le ha vuelto en contra

EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Por

La diputada de Vox Macarena Olona ha anunciado a través de Twitter que su formación política pedirá las actas de las intervenciones de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) que tuvieron lugar en las residencias de ancianos durante la primera ola de la pandemia, pero la propuesta no le ha salido del todo bien.

"Los españoles tenemos derecho a saber qué se encontró la UME en las residencias de ancianos", señalaba Olona. Así, los tuiteros se han visto obligados a recordarle que Vox bloqueó, junto al PP, que la Asamblea de Madrid investigara la situación provocada por la covid-19 en los asilos de personas mayores de la Comunidad.

"Vox ha solicitado las actas de cada intervención. Nos las han negado. Las conseguiremos", añadía la parlamentaria, que citaba también al exvicepresidente Pablo Iglesias como responsable de estos centros, que en realidad gestionan las comunidades autónomas.

Las críticas a la política de la formación de ultraderecha no se han hecho esperar.

