El susto de una reportera de RTVE en pleno directo por el temblor de un terremoto en La Palma
Un enjambre sísmico lleva una semana haciendo temblar el suelo de La Palma. La mayoría de estos temblores están localizados en la zona sur de la isla, concretamente en el parque natural de Cumbre Vieja. Debido a estos miles de terremotos, los expertos decidieron poner a la isla en alerta amarilla por riesgo de erupción volcánica.
Antes de que al menos ocho bocas del volcán empezaran a escupir lava a la superficie, se registró en la isla el terremoto más fuerte de los últimos días: 4,2 en la escala Richter. Y fue justo en el momento en el que una reportera de RTVE estaba lista para entrar en el directo e informar de las últimas novedades de los seísmos. El temblor le asustó tanto que empezó a gritar hasta que se acabó el mismo, cuando río de alivio por lo vivido.
"Así ha vivido el último seísmo en la Palma nuestra compañera Francisca González justo antes de una conexión", ha compartido la cuenta del Telediario de TVE, tras el momento vivido en el directo.
El aumento del número y la intensidad de temblores en La Palma se cuela en pleno directo @FRANCESCAGONZ37 @RTVECanarias @RTVE_Com #LaPalma #canarias #últimahora @24horas_rne pic.twitter.com/CksaNzsHEz
— ¡Arráyate un millo! (@un_millo) September 19, 2021
Horas más tarde de producirse dicho temblor, el volcán de Cumbre Vieja ha entrado en erupción al fracturarse parte del terreno. La lava ha empezado a salir desde la tierra hacia la superficie, obligando a evacuar hasta el momento a más de 5.000 personas.
