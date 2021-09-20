VolcánLa descacharrante reacción de un vecino tras la erupción en La Palma: "Hay tiempo de comer sin problema…"
Tras varios días en alerta por el enjambre sísmico, este domingo se produjo la esperada erupción volcánica en La Palma, concretamente en el municipio de El Paso. Todo el mundo pendiente, muy especialmente los vecinos de las zonas cercanas, por el peligro que podría entrañar este fenómeno natural.
Pero, cómo no, en todas las situaciones complejas, esta España nuestra siempre nos deja momentos para la risa. De las decenas de vídeos aparecidos en las redes, de canarios reaccionando entre el asombro y el miedo, todo el mundo está comentando el mismo. En medio de los gritos y el susto de sus acompañantes, en los primeros instantes de la erupción, un vecino comenta tranquilo: "Hay tiempo de comer, hay tiempo de comer sin problema…"
"hay tiempo de comer sin problema" pic.twitter.com/HCOxJ6n1ct
— solo soy yo (@yaresitoloflipa) September 19, 2021
Las reacciones son oro puro:
— :: 6.402 (@placebodelbo) September 19, 2021
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) September 20, 2021
Mi vídeo favorito de 2021. https://t.co/nbFH2oTog8
— Manuel Burque (@manuelburque) September 19, 2021
— Nos da tiempo pa comer.
— Yo voy a mear. pic.twitter.com/SojVtwb2T8
— Super Falete ???????? (@SuperFalete) September 19, 2021
Un nuevo héroe español ha nacido hoy. https://t.co/ghLmkFvHpk
— Xabibenputa (@Xabibenputa) September 19, 2021
Habitantes de Habitantes de
La Palma Pompeya
????
"Hay tiempo de comer sin problema" https://t.co/RX0cMkDZuN
— Justiniano I 2.0 (@JustinianoI483) September 19, 2021
Cómo no amar Españita https://t.co/lqZNSWmkpU
— Carlos Canino (@ccanino) September 19, 2021
