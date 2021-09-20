VolcánLa descacharrante reacción de un vecino tras la erupción en La Palma: "Hay tiempo de comer sin problema…"

Tras varios días en alerta por el enjambre sísmico, este domingo se produjo la esperada erupción volcánica en La Palma, concretamente en el municipio de El Paso. Todo el mundo pendiente, muy especialmente los vecinos de las zonas cercanas, por el peligro que podría entrañar este fenómeno natural.

Pero, cómo no, en todas las situaciones complejas, esta España nuestra siempre nos deja momentos para la risa. De las decenas de vídeos aparecidos en las redes, de canarios reaccionando entre el asombro y el miedo, todo el mundo está comentando el mismo. En medio de los gritos y el susto de sus acompañantes, en los primeros instantes de la erupción, un vecino comenta tranquilo: "Hay tiempo de comer, hay tiempo de comer sin problema…"

Las reacciones son oro puro:

