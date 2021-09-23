Volcán en La Palma'The bochorno': el incómodo momento de Pablo Casado ante la prensa en La Palma
La atención de todos los medios sigue puesta en La Palma y en las consecuencias de la erupción volcánica que comenzó el pasado domingo, y periodistas y políticos se han desplazado en los últimos días hasta allí.
Entre ellos, por supuesto, Pablo Casado. En una comparecencia ante los medios de comunicación, el presidente del Partido Popular ha expresado sus preocupaciones y deseos. Pero al final de su discurso, cuando esperaba las preguntas de los periodistas, ha ocurrido algo que ha dado mucho que hablar:
Cuando tu visita no le interesa a nadie, pasan estas cosas… pic.twitter.com/POM1UVQNYu
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) September 22, 2021
Al terminar de hablar, ha mirado a un lado y a otro, para ver que nadie le hacía ninguna pregunta, y ha dado por finalizada su intervención. En las redes, los tuiteros no han dejado pasar el momento:
No Pablo, no es que no haya ninguna pregunta, es que saben que tú no les puedes dar respuestas. https://t.co/vfrweBv5ye
— Bulldog Punk (@bulldog_punk) September 22, 2021
Pablo Casado demostrando que cada día es aún más insignificante… https://t.co/6lxMHyyKgq
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) September 22, 2021
THE BOCHORNO https://t.co/dZPVapfiwf
— ???? ???????? ???????????????????????? (@altariu) September 22, 2021
Jajajajajaja FraCasado buscando sus preguntas: pic.twitter.com/FPAGf4F6EJ
— Malekith (@Malekith23) September 22, 2021
Casado cuando ve una cámara pic.twitter.com/wmHAx2wWbS
— Mr. Icelander ???????? (@KALEDIAN) September 22, 2021
Es lo que tiene ir a aparentar, y Pablo Casado, en eso es un experto. https://t.co/KdzXQuHCRA
— David del Rey ???? (@DavdelRey) September 22, 2021
No he visto nunca a un político dar tanta pena como Casadohttps://t.co/3VezVGqIgA
— Chris (@Khrismax96) September 22, 2021
Es que es un hartazgo este chico con las fotitos con corderos, con tractores, con chuletones sin fuego, en el baño… y sin nada útil que decir https://t.co/Hbup2K3RY5
— slowoman (@andandoquellego) September 22, 2021
