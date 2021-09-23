La atención de todos los medios sigue puesta en La Palma y en las consecuencias de la erupción volcánica que comenzó el pasado domingo, y periodistas y políticos se han desplazado en los últimos días hasta allí.

Entre ellos, por supuesto, Pablo Casado. En una comparecencia ante los medios de comunicación, el presidente del Partido Popular ha expresado sus preocupaciones y deseos. Pero al final de su discurso, cuando esperaba las preguntas de los periodistas, ha ocurrido algo que ha dado mucho que hablar:

Al terminar de hablar, ha mirado a un lado y a otro, para ver que nadie le hacía ninguna pregunta, y ha dado por finalizada su intervención. En las redes, los tuiteros no han dejado pasar el momento:

No Pablo, no es que no haya ninguna pregunta, es que saben que tú no les puedes dar respuestas. https://t.co/vfrweBv5ye

— Bulldog Punk (@bulldog_punk) September 22, 2021