TwitterEl soberbio repaso de Errejón a Vox con los fondos buitre: "Estas son las bandas extranjeras organizadas que retienen las viviendas"
"Esto les va a interesar porque va de extranjeros. Es más, que ya es sumun para ustedes, va de bandas extranjeras". Así arrancó la parte central de su discurso el diputado de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, durante la sesión en el Congreso de los Diputados este miércoles. Una intervención en la que dejó un soberbio repaso a Vox hablando sobre los fondos buitre, como ha hecho en otras ocasiones.
Después continuó: "Hay una banda que se llama Blackstone, que retiene más de 220.000 viviendas. Hay una banda que se hace llamar Cerberus, que acumula 150.000 pisos. Otra, Lone Star, 77.000 pisos. Hay una banda que se llama Goldman Sachs, tan poderosa que incluso consiguió que el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid le regalara 3.000 viviendas a precio de saldo y que todavía no las ha devuelto".
El pleno debatía la propuesta de Vox de modificar la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal para incluir delitos de usurpación de inmuebles. Al final, Errejón concluía: "Ustedes son crueles con los débiles pero con los fuertes no se atreven y agachan las orejas". El propio diputado las colgó y ha recibido decenas de respuestas.
