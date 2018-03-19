La Policía presentará una querella contra Rommy Arce y Monedero por incitar al odio en el caso del mantero muerto

El sindicato Unión de Policías Municipales presentará este lunes una querella contra la edil de Ahora Madrid Rommy Arce, el cofundador de Podemos, Juan Carlos Monedero, y el portavoz del Sindicato de Manteros, Malick Gueye, entre otros, a los que acusa de un delito de incitación al odio contra este colectivo.
Así lo han señalado fuentes jurídicas, que han detallado que la querella se está todavía perfilando y que podría ampliarse a más las personas denunciadas. Los abogados del sindicato acudirán este lunes a las 12.30 horas a los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla.
Esta querella viene después de las declaraciones vertidas por estas personas tras los incidentes del pasado jueves en Lavapiés a raíz de la muerte del ciudadano senegalés Mame Mbaye, por una parada cardiorrespiratoria. Para el sindicato, se han hecho "graves acusaciones" contra el colectivo de policía municipal tras lo sucedido.
Este fin de semana, la propia Rommy Arce señalaba que la concentración del pasado viernes en Lavapiés "clamando justicia" por la muerte del mantero había sido una "lección de democracia" y pedía el fin de las "persecuciones policiales" en los barrios a migrantes.
