Series: Roseanne ABC cancela la serie 'Roseanne' tras un comentario racista de su protagonista

La actriz se refirió en Twitter a una antigua asesora de Obama de origen iraní y de piel negra en los siguientes términos: "Si los Hermanos Musulmanes y El planeta de los simios tuvieran un hijo: vj".

La actriz Roseanne Barr, en una imagen tomada el pasado mes de enero en la entrega de los Globos de Oro. (REUTERS)

La cadena televisiva ABC canceló este martes la famosa serie Roseanne horas después de que su protagonista, Roseanne Barr, publicara un comentario racista en la red social Twitter.

Roseanne Barr, seguidora declarada del presidente Donald Trump, provocó un revuelo en Estados Unidos una gran controversia y de paso se cargó su famosa serie al dedicar un comentario claramente racista en Twitter a Valerie Jarrett, una mujer de origen iraní y de piel negra que fue asesora del expresidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama: "Si los Hermanos Musulmanes y El planeta de los simios tuvieran un hijo: vj".

Apenas dos horas el presidente de la cadena ABC, Channing Dungey, emitió un comunicado en el que afirmaba: "La declaración en Twitter de Roseanne es abominable, repugnante e inconsistente con nuestros valores, y hemos decidido cancelar su serie".

Tras el revuelo, la actriz ha intentado plegar velas. Roseanne ha dicho que su tuit, que borró, se trataba sólo de una "broma de mal gusto", pero las redes sociales reaccionaron con ira contra ella. Roseanne publicó dos tuits para intentar aplacar la ira de los tuiteros. En uno decía: "Pido disculpas. Voy a dejar Twitter", y en el siguiente se extendía más: "Pido disculpas a Valerie Jarrett y a todos los americanos. Siento de veras haber hecho una broma mala sobre su política y su aspecto. Tenía que haber sabido que eso no se hace. Perdónenme, mi broma era de mal gusto".

