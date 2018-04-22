El músico de rock 'n' roll español Loquillo ha declarado que "vivimos en los tiempos de la posverdad" y que por eso "se banalizan términos como fascismo, libertad de expresión o pensamiento único". Así, el cantante se desahogaba en una entrevista para El Periódico, en la que reconoció tener la impresión de que "hemos perdido la memoria" cuando oye "a los que dicen que hoy hay fascismo y no han visto a un fascista en su puta vida".
Loquillo también ha confesado que le importa "un pepino" que un rapero entre en la cárcel por las letras de sus canciones. "Si te arriesgas, te expones a que te partan la cara", ha defendido el barcelonés, y añadía que "a este oficio se viene llorado de casa".
El artista, además, ha hablado de la gira celebrada con motivo de su 40 cumpleaños, con la que recorrerá once ciudades españolas, que arrancará el 15 de septiembre en la localidad riojana de Arnedo y que finalizará el 14 de diciembre en Barcelona. En este sentido, se ha enorgullecido de que "curiosamente, también se cumplen 40 años de la Constitución".
Esta misma semana, en otra entrevista concedida a la agencia Efe con motivo de la publicación de un recopilatorio al que ha llamado 40 años de Rock 'n' Roll Actitud —55 temas remasterizados con grandes éxitos y algunas nuevas canciones— Loquillo afirmaba que "nosotros somos vieja escuela, por tanto tenemos que mostrarlo continuamente, enseñar de dónde venimos y hacer entender que esto no es gratis". "Hay que mostrar tu posición, tu poderío y marcar, sobre todo, el territorio", añadía el catalán.
