Residente 'Sexo', el nuevo videoclip de Residente contra los roles de género

El artista se ha inspirado en el pensamiento del padre del psicoanálisis, Freud, y en las ideas de Judith Butler. Este cuarto sencillo de René Pérez esconde la parte más reivindicativa en su videoclip.

René Pérez en su nuevo videoclip/YouTube

"Esto es dedicado para Sigmund Freud y Judith Butler" así comienza el cuarto videoclip del fundador y vocalista de Calle 13. El artista se ha inspirado en el pensamiento del padre del psicoanálisis, Freud, y en las ideas de Judith Butler y la Teoría Queer para defender que los roles de género son una cuestión aprendida en la infancia.

René Pérez ha dirigido su cuarto videoclip, grabado en Colombia, que cuenta con la participación del actor Julián Román, reconocido y galardonado actor en cine, televisión y teatro. El sencillo de letra simple y pegadiza, esconde la parte más reivindicativa en su videoclip: Un hombre se peina en una habitación rosa; otro se pone un vestido; y una chica escribe un poema en una habitación azul. "Todo, porque quieren sexo", recoge la canción.

Reincidente inició su carrera solitaria en 2017, con el álbum 'Residente'.​ Su primer sencillo, Somos Anormales,  que también fue dirigido por él mismo, trataba de convertir en inclusivo el término "anormal", habitualmente utilizado de forma despectiva.

Pérez continúa con sus letras comprometidas tras . La nueva canción pretende eliminar los roles de género, y además resume el interés general de la sociedad por el sexo: "Se maquilla porque quiere sexo, se peina porque quiere sexo, se compra ropa porque quiere sexo, se perfuma porque quiere sexo, te pidió el teléfono porque quiere sexo, se atrevió a hablarle porque quiere sexo, nadie lo dice pero todos quieren sexo."


