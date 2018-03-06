Un total de 484.000 solicitudes se han presentado a las bolsas de empleo para cubrir necesidades temporales en Correos para una oferta de unas 10.000 plazas, según datos de la empresa.
La compañía integrada en la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales ha publicado los méritos provisionales de las nuevas bolsas de empleo, destinadas a atender "las distintas necesidades temporales en los centros de trabajo de red de oficinas, logística y distribución".
CSIF advierte de que estas plazas van destinadas a eventuales para cobertura temporal y no soluciona el problema estructural de necesidades empleo que tiene la empresa pública, donde se han perdido 15.000 empleos desde el comienzo de la crisis.
El plazo de reclamaciones abarca desde el día 6, hasta el 12 de marzo. En ese sentido, el sindicato vuelve a recordar que los méritos de los candidatos se valoraron hasta el 22 de diciembre de 2017, tal y como se establece en las bases, en las que queda claro que "la pertenencia a las bolsas tendrá un carácter preferente para el posterior ingreso en la empresa".
Las necesidades de Correos pueden ser a tiempo parcial o a tiempo completo, según cada ámbito geográfico. El llamamiento de los candidatos se hará por orden de prelación (de mayor a menor) en cada una de las modalidades, con un máximo de cuatro bolsas de empleo.
