Explotación laboral Juicio a un empresario que cobró 2.000 euros a un trabajador por renovarle el contrato

El acusado se enfrenta a dos años de prisión y al pago de una indemnización de 10.000 euros por, además, provocar daños por estrés al empleado durante años.

estres-laboral

El acusado se enfrenta a dos años de cárcel y una indemnización de 10.000 euros por los daños provocados por estrés. Archivo / Reuters

Un empresario de Lugo se enfrentará este miércoles a dos años de cárcel por haber exigido a un empleado un pago de 2.000 euros en el año 2011 como condición para seguir contratado al finalizar su contrato temporal, según informan varios medios.

Al parecer, la cantidad de dinero le fue exigida al trabajador en concepto de "fianza", como una aportación al negocio de quien ahora tendrá que someterse a juicio por explotación laboral.

Además, el empleado habría estado trabajando durante los años 2012 y 2013 sin percibir su derecho a vacaciones y teniendo que soportar minusvaloraciones por parte del denunciado, según el escrito de la acusación.

Esto habría provocado una situación de estrés al trabajador por la cual, además, se exige al empresario una indemnización de 10.000 euros por las secuelas y daños producidos.

