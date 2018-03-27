El Gobierno prevé que la recaudación de impuestos alcance los 210.015 millones

El Gobierno espera obtener unos ingresos tributarios de 210.015 millones de euros este año, un 6% más que lo recaudado en 2017, y que supone un máximo histórico, lo que permitirá adoptar medidas de gasto y cumplir el objetivo de déficit público.
El ministro de Hacienda y Función Pública, Cristóbal Montoro, ha explicado en la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de ministros que el proyecto presupuestario aprobado este martes prevé mejoras en la recaudación de los principales impuestos.
Así, los ingresos previstos para el IRPF ascienden a 82.056 millones, un 6,5% más de lo efectivamente recaudado en 2017.
La ley de Presupuestos contempla, de un lado, un incremento del mínimo exento en ese impuesto de los 12.000 a los 14.000 euros de renta anunal, y, de otro, un aumento de la reducción por rendimientos netos del trabajo para los salarios brutos entre 14.000 y 18.000 euros. Pese a estas rebajas fiscales, Hacienda espera incrementar los ingresos del Impuesto sobre la Renta en hasta 5.000 millones gracias a un esperado crecimiento del número de trabajadores contribuyentes.
Además, la recaudación del Impuesto sobre Sociedades se elevará a los 24.258 millones, un 4,8% más; la del IVA, a los 71.575 millones, un 5,6% más; y la de los Impuestos Especiales, hasta 21.612 millones, un 6,4% más.
Montoro, que también informó de que el ratio deuda/PIB cerró 2017 en el 98,4% del PIB, ha defendido que estas previsiones van en línea con la previsión de crecimiento económico y con la evolución de los salarios, ya que se espera que suban a medida que se consolida la recuperación y se reduce la tasa de desempleo.
Los ingresos tributarios ascendieron en 2017 a 198.101 millones de euros, un 6,4% más que en 2016, aunque quedaron por debajo del objetivo de superar el récord de 2007.
