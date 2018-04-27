El IPC baja en abril por el abaratamiento del gas y de los paquetes turísticos

El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) aumentó un 0,8% en abril en relación al mes anterior, pero recortó su tasa interanual una décima, hasta el 1,1%, según el indicador adelantado publicado este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Estadística señala que en el descenso de la tasa interanual del IPC de abril ha influido principalmente el abaratamiento del gas y de los paquetes turísticos, frente al aumento que experimentaron en igual mes de 2017.
Hay que tener en cuenta que la Semana Santa, que suele impulsar el precio de los servicios turísticos, se celebró en 2017 en abril y este año en marzo.
La tasa interanual de abril es la vigésima tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 1,1% superiores a los de hace un año.
Tras haber registrado en enero una tasa interanual del 0,6%, la más baja en 16 meses, el IPC interanual volvió en febrero a superar el 1%, tendencia que se ha mantenido en marzo y abril.
En el cuarto mes de 2018, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 1,1%, dos décimas por debajo de la registrada en marzo, mientras que la variación mensual fue del 0,8%.
En términos mensuales, el IPC subió un 0,8% en abril, en contraste con el incremento del 1% que experimentó en abril de 2017.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de abril el próximo 11 de mayo.
