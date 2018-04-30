Público
Noruega estudia poner un impuesto a las piscifactorías

El sector, el segundo exportador del país después del petróleo y el gas, crían sobre todo crían salmón y trucha arcoiris, en los fiordos profundos a lo largo de la costa

Piscifactoría para la cría de salmones de la firma noruega Leroy, en la bahía de Hitra, cerca de Trondheim. AFP/Céline Serrat

Noruega está estudiando la introducción de un impuesto a las piscifactorías por su uso de los recursos nacionales del país, dijo el ministro de Finanzas.

Las piscifactorías, que principalmente crían salmón y trucha arcoiris, suelen estar localizadas en los fiordos profundos a lo largo de la costa del país.

La industria es la segunda exportadora de Noruega después del petróleo y el gas, con ventas de 63.700 millones de coronas (8.000 millones de dólares) en 2016, según Estadísticas Noruega.

"El Gobierno estudiará y posiblemente recomendará un impuesto sobre el uso de recursos naturales a partir de 2020" ,dio el Ministerio de Finanzas en un comunicado el viernes. "Tal impuesto está siendo considerado sin que haya un plan detallado ya".

Entre los principales productores noruegos están Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood y Norway Royal Salmon. 

