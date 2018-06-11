Público
El nuevo gobernador del Banco de España toma posesión también sin la Biblia y la cruz

Hernández de Cos, nombrado por el Gobierno de Rajoy, promete ante Felipe VI su cargo en sustitución de Luis María Linde

El nuevo gobernador del Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos con el presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez, la ministra de Economia, Nadia Calviño, y el rey Felipe VI, tras la promesa de su cargo en el Palacio de la Zarzuela. EFE/JJ Guillén

Pablo Hernández de Cos ha prometido este lunes ante Felipe VI su cargo de nuevo gobernador del Banco de España, en sustitución de Luis María Linde, en un acto celebrado en el Palacio de la Zarzuela.

Hernández de Cos ha asumido su nuevo puesto delante de la Constitución y sin símbolos religiosos, al prescindir de la Biblia y del crucifijo.

La ceremonia ha tenido lugar en el Salón de Audiencias de Zarzuela en presencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de la ministra de Economía y Empresa, Nadia Calviño, y de la de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, en su condición de notaria mayor del Reino.

Hernández Cos ha optado por prometer solo ante la Carta Magna, sin la Biblia y la cruz, al igual que hicieron Sánchez y sus ministros cuando tomaron posesión de sus cargos ante el jefe del Estado.

El nuevo gobernador del Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, el rey Felipe VI, y la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, durante la promesa de su cargo en un acto celebrado en el Palacio de la Zarzuela.EFE/JJ Guillén

El ejemplar de la Carta Magna empleado en la ceremonia, un facsímil del texto original de 1978 editado en 1980 por las Cortes Generales, estaba abierto por el Título VII, el que se habla de economía y hacienda.

El acto ha comenzado con la lectura al decreto de nombramiento de Hernández de Cos, que se publicó el pasado 31 de mayo con la firma del entonces presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy.

Una vez que Hernández de Cos ha prometido "cumplir fielmente las obligaciones del cargo de gobernador del Banco de España con lealtad al Rey y guardar y hacer guardar la Constitución", ha posado ante los medios junto al Rey, Sánchez y las dos ministras.

A continuación, han permanecido charlando de manera informal en el Salón de Audiencias, lo que ha aprovechado el jefe del Ejecutivo para dar la enhorabuena al nuevo responsable del organismo supervisor.

Fue el anterior ministro de Economía, Román Escolano, quien le propuso para el cargo pocos días antes para relevar a Linde, que hoy concluía su mandato.

Hernández de Cos, que hasta ahora era director general de Economía y Estadística del Banco de España, estará al frente de la institución los próximos seis años.

Madrileño de 47 años, es licenciado en Derecho y doctor en Ciencias Económicas y fue asesor del Consejo Ejecutivo del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) entre 2004 y 2007. 

