Público
Público

Pedro Sánchez, en el FIB

El presidente del Gobierno acudió al festival internacional de Benicàssim para ver a The Killers en concierto.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), y su esposa a su llegada al concierto que la banda estadounidense 'The Killers' | EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), y su esposa a su llegada al concierto de "The Killers" | EFE

El Festival Internacional de Benicàssim contó ayer con un festivalero ilustre. El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, visitó ayer el FIB para ver a The Killers en concierto.

Los rumores de la visita presidencial al FIB saltaron cuando Sánchez anunció en el Congreso de los Diputados que visitaría Castellón para mantener una reunión informal con el president de la Generalitat Ximo Puig.

Sánchez, que ya había visitado el FIB en otras ocasiones -la última en 2016 cuando era secretario general del PSOE-, ha repetido ahora para ver precisamente a la banda "llena estadios" capitaneada por Brandon Flowers, que también es del gusto de la reina doña Letizia, que acudió al FIB en 2013 para verles en directo aunque pasó totalmente desapercibida para las cámaras.

Este viernes el presidente ha acudido al Ayuntamiento de Castellón donde ha sido recibido por la alcaldesa, Amparo Marco y ha firmado en el libro de honor.

Posteriormente ha mantenido el anunciado encuentro con Puig y aunque Moncloa no habían incluido en la agenda oficial del presidente su visita al festival, los helicópteros sobrevolando el recinto y el aumento del personal de seguridad han apuntado a una visita que finalmente se ha producido.

Después de la expectación generada, Pedro Sánchez ha salido desde el "Backstage" hasta el escenario acompañado por su mujer y por la diputada socialista en el Congreso, Susana Ros, donde se han situado en un palco lateral para presenciar la actuación.

Los asistentes de las primeras filas -que venían guardando su sitio desde la sofocante primera hora de la tarde- han coreado "Pedro, Pedro" hasta que el presidente les ha saludado desde el lateral del escenario.

Etiquetas