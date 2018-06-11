Ximo Puig pide a Pedro Sánchez que aborde ya la financiación autonómica

El presidente de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, pidió este lunes al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que aborde ya el asunto de la financiación autonómica, como primer paso para afrontar el problema territorial que vive España.
Puig, en una conferencia en el Club siglo XXI, indico que el camino debe empezar precisamente porque el Gobierno ponga encima de la mesa un nuevo sistema de financiación (como se le reclamaba al Ejecutivo del PP), y abrir una vía de diálogo y negociación para llegar a un acuerdo en esta materia.
A partir de ese paso, el presidente valenciano planteó que luego se debe buscar “un gran acuerdo territorial con el concurso de todos” que, posteriormente, “desemboque en una reforma de la Constitución”, dijo.
Puig ofreció su propuesta territorial, presentada hace unos meses, como un arranque para el debate del modelo territorial, lo que denominó la “vía valenciana”, que según dijo, “no busca otra cosa que coser España”.
El presidente de la Generalitat Valenciana indicó que su propuesta, en síntesis, incluye que se plasmen las singularidades de cada territorio, pero que la línea a seguir sea la igualdad y la equidad de todos los españoles, “porque la diversidad no es incompatible con la igualdad”, recalcó.
Puig también se refirió a la situación del cambio de Gobierno que, según dijo, ha supuesto “oxígeno para la sociedad española” en dos sentidos, “por recuperar el diálogo entre españoles y por haber incorporado el espíritu del 8M”.
El dirigente socialista pidió al Gobierno que aprovechara la oportunidad y convirtiera esta etapa en “un tiempo útil”, por lo que apeló también a la responsabilidad del resto de fuerzas políticas.
Puig dio por hecho que el Gobierno no convocará elecciones a medio plazo, y dijo que “hoy estamos más seguros que hace unos días de que se va a acabar la legislatura. Además, por patriotismo, no se deberían convocar elecciones”.
Por último, mostró su satisfacción por la decisión del Gobierno de designar el puerto de Valencia como lugar de atraque del barco Aquarius que navega por el Mediterráneo con más de 600 refugiados a bordo. El padre Ángel, que asistió al almuerzo informativo, le hizo llegar una nota dándole las gracias y añadiendo: “¡Que Dios le bendiga!”.
