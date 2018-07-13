Muchas actrices de Hollywood han dado a conocer episodios de acoso que han sufrido en esta industria. Mira Sorvino, ganadora del Premio de la Academia y una de las líderes contra el acoso sexual en Hollywood, ha compartido en una entrevista con la prensa extranjera su experiencia en la industria del cine a los 16 años, cuando un director de casting la "amordazó con un condón".

"En una de mis primeras audiciones cuando tenía 16 años, el director de casting me trató de manera totalmente inapropiada", contó. "Tratando de asustarme en una escena de una película de terror, me ató a una silla y me lastimó el brazo. Entonces, me amordazó con un condón. ¿Qué diablos hacía un director de casting con un condón en el bolsillo durante una audición? Pero, cuando eres joven, no cuestionas nada".

Sorvino narra cómo muchas veces la idea de someterse al arte es muy fuerte, siendo capaz de hacerte tomar decisiones que nunca pensarías. "La gente siempre se ha aprovechado de eso, como los directores que te presionan para tener relaciones sexuales o las personas que te dicen que si tienes una relación sexual con ellos te darán el papel. Eso me ha sucedido varias veces, y perdí papeles por no aceptar las propuestas sexuales que me pedían".