"Desgarramantas", "pandilla de holgazanes" y gente "sin oficio ni beneficio". Con estas palabras se ha referido el portavoz municipal del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, al colectivo de personas que gestiona el Centro Social Okupado La Ingobernable, un local de 3.000 metros cuadrados situado en la Calle Gobernador, esquina con el Paseo del Prado, en pleno centro de Madrid, donde se instalaron los activistas en 2015.

Martínez-Almeida se pronunciado así para exigir al Ayuntamiento de Madrid que obligue a esta "pandilla de holgazanes" a pagar la indemnización de 1,4 millones de euros a la entidad Emilio Ambasz, a quien se había cedido el espacio para albergar un museo.

Durante el mandato de Ana Botella, el Consistorio aprobó la cesión totalmente gratuita y durante 75 años de este inmueble, sin salir a concurso público, a la Fundación Legado Emilio Ambasz, vinculada a FAES, al PP y a José María Aznar. La supuesta intención de esta fundación era albergar la sede del futuro Museo de Arte, Arquitectura, Diseño y Urbanismo (MAADU), promovido por la mencionada fundación,. Permaneció años vacío, hasta que en 2015 fue okupado por los mismos activistas que durante años habían gestionado el centro social Patio Maravillas, un colectivo que cuenta con varios concejales en el Ayuntamiento por Ahora Madrid.

El pasado 5 de julio, el Consistorio madrileño firmó un preacuerdo con la Fundación Ambasz para rescindir la cesión del edificio a cambio de una indemnización de 1,4 millones de euros, tal y como indicó ayer la alcaldesa de la capital, Manuela Carmena. Ahora Madrid y PSOE aprobaron en Pleno recuperar la protección anterior del edificio incluyendo la remisión del nuevo proyecto a la Comisión para la Protección del Patrimonio Histórico, Artístico y Natural de la ciudad de Madrid.

Al respecto, Martínez-Almeida ha señalado que hay que reflexionar "si es bueno para Madrid que esté la Fundación Emilio Ambaz o un colectivo de desgarramantas que lleva viviendo en ese edificio gratis y al final ha conseguido que en vez de potenciar un proyecto cultura", el Consistorio opte por el "proyecto de vida gratis de estas personas", que no tienen "ni oficio ni beneficio". "Este es el Madrid de Manuela Carmena. Había un museo que iba a ser referente mundial y ahora hay una pandilla de holgazanes", ha dicho el conservador

Por su parte, el colectivo que okupa el edificio recuerda que si no lo hubieran okupado "no se habría puesto en la agenda pública el problema y la relación entre Ambasz, el PP, al Fundacion FAES y el pelotazo". También reclaman al Ayuntamiento "que no se pague un duro de dinero público al corrupto de Ambasz, que no se acepte el chantaje, y que se denuncie e investigue esta red mafiosa alrededor del PP para que se haga justicia por todo lo que nos han expoliado"