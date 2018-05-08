Cuatro ingenieros españoles de la empresa Intecsa, filial de ingeniería del grupo ACS, se encuentran retenidos desde hace mes y medio en Emiratos Árabes acusados de allanamiento y vandalismo hacia su propia compañía, por lo que se les ha retirado el pasaporte.
Los ingenieros -dos de ellos residentes en Madrid, uno en A Coruña y otro en Huelva- fueron acusados por una subcontrata árabe de ACS y desde entonces tienen retenidos los pasaportes, aunque se pueden mover libremente por Emiratos Árabes, ha explicado a Efe Carolina Noceda, esposa de uno de ellos, Borja Fontangordo.
Fuentes de ACS han explicado que la empresa intentó pagar una fianza para que les devolvieran el pasaporte, opción que fue denegada, y les está prestando toda la ayuda posible.
Según estas fuentes, los ingenieros siguen trabajando a la espera del juicio, fijado para el próximo miércoles, 9 de mayo.
Noceda ha indicado que tres de ellos pasaron una noche en el calabozo y que los cuatro se encuentran desde entonces pendientes de saber qué va a pasar con su situación, defendidos por un abogado árabe.
La esposa de Fontangordo, ingeniero onubense de origen asturiano, ha recalcado que la acusación no tiene lógica alguna, ya que "se les acusa de allanamiento en su propia obra", por lo que espera que la situación se pueda solventar tras más de 45 días retenidos.
