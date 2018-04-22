Al menos 31 muertos en un atentado en un centro de registro de votantes en Kabul

Al menos 31 personas han muerto y más de medio centenar han resultado heridas en un ataque a un centro de registro de votantes en el oeste de Kabul. La explosión se produjo alrededor de las 10.00, hora local (5.30 GMT) en el área de Qala-e-Nazir, cuando un suicida se hizo explotar entre la gente que aguardaba en la cola para registrarse.
El centro de registro se encuentra en un barrio con gran población de la minoría religiosa chií hazara, habitual objeto de atentados por parte del Estado Islámico. El grupo terrorista ha reivindicado también la autoría de este último ataque. Un comunicado del EI difundido en Telegram, cuya autenticidad no ha podido ser verificada, identifica al autor del atentado suicida como Qari Omar al Bishauri, a quien califica como un "mártir" del grupo yihadista.
El proceso de registro de votantes para las elecciones parlamentarias comenzó la pasada semana en Kabul como parte de un proceso que continuará durante las próximas semanas.
En lo que va de año la capital afgana ha sido objeto de varios atentados, el más importante el perpetrado a finales de enero por los talibanes con una ambulancia bomba que explotó en el medio de la calle en un céntrico barrio de Kabul matando a más de un centenar de personas. Tras ese ataque, las autoridades de la capital han revisado todo el plan de seguridad de la ciudad y lo han sustituido para evitar grandes atentados.
El presidente afgano, Ashraf Gani, llamó a finales de febrero a los talibanes a sentarse en la mesa de negociación para encontrar una solución pactada al conflicto que vive el país desde la invasión estadounidense en 2001.
