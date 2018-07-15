Al menos ocho personas murieron y quince resultaron heridas este domingo en un atentado suicida junto a la entrada del Ministerio de Rehabilitación Rural y Desarrollo en Kabul, informó a Efe una fuente oficial.
La explosión, la segunda que sacude el edificio en un mes después de un ataque similar en junio, se produjo hacia las 16:30 hora local (14:00 hora española) en el momento en que los empleados estaban abandonando el Ministerio en el oeste de la capital afgana, dijo el portavoz de la Policía de la ciudad, Hashmat Stanekzai.
Entre los ocho fallecidos en el atentado hay civiles y militares, así como el atacante, dijo Stanekzai sin aportar más detalles, aunque advirtió de que el número de víctimas podría aumentar.
De acuerdo con la fuente, un suicida a pie se inmoló haciendo explotar el chaleco cargado de explosivos que portaba a la entrada del edificio.
Ningún grupo ha reclamado todavía la autoría del atentado.
El ministerio ya fue objeto de un ataque el junio pasado, el último ataque de envergadura en la capital afgana, cuando un suicida hizo explotar las bombas que portaba causando al menos 12 muertos y 31 heridos,
La acción fue reivindicada entonces por el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI), y tuvo lugar un día antes de que entrase en vigor el alto el fuego unilateral decretado por el Gobierno afgano.
Kabul ha sufrido varios ataques suicidas en lo que va de año, el más grave el registrado en enero pasado, cuando los talibanes hicieron estallar una ambulancia bomba cerca del antiguo Ministerio de Interior, donde aún operan algunas dependencias oficiales, que causó más de un centenar de muertos.
Afganistán atraviesa una de sus etapas más sangrientas desde el fin de la misión de combate de la OTAN en enero de 2015.
