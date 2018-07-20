Público
Gaza Al menos tres palestinos muertos tras nuevos ataques del ejército israelí en Gaza

El portavoz de Sanidad informa de dos muertos en Jan Younes y un tercero en los bombardeos contra las Brigadas de Qasam.

20/07/2018.- Varios soldados israelíes toman posiciones durante los enfrentamientos con palestinos registrados en la ciudad cisjordana de Hebrón, el 20 de julio del 2018. EFE/Abed Al Hashlamoun

Al menos tres palestinos murieron este viernes en la Franja de Gaza en bombardeos del Ejército israelí, según informó el Ministerio de Sanidad palestino.

El portavoz de Sanidad, Ashraf al-Qedra, informó en un primer momento de dos muertos en Jan Younes por fuego israelí y un tercero en los bombardeos contra un puerto militar del brazo armado del movimiento islamista Hamás, las Brigadas de Qasam.

El Ejército de Israel dijo sobre el primer incidente que respondió a disparos desde el enclave "durante las protestas violentas en la frontera", tras lo cual "aviones y tanques bombardearon objetivos militares a los largo de la Franja de Gaza".

