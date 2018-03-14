El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha elegido a Larry Kudlow como nuevo director del Consejo Económico Nacional de la Casa Blanca, en sustitución de Gary Cohn, quien renunció por estar en desacuerdo con la aplicación de aranceles al acero y aluminio, informan este miércoles los medios.
Kudlow, exbanquero de Wall Street y habitual comentarista televisivo, es defensor del libre comercio, por lo que puede marcar distancias respecto a la agenda proteccionista de Trump, aunque recientemente aseguró que los aranceles son una estrategia negociadora.
Trump dijo este martes que estaba "considerando muy seriamente" la elección de Kudlow, que es su "amigo desde hace mucho tiempo".
"No estamos de acuerdo en todo, pero en este caso creo que eso es bueno, porque quiero tener una opinión divergente", aseguró Trump a los periodistas en la Casa Blanca.
"Estamos de acuerdo en la mayoría, y ahora ha cambiado de opinión sobre los aranceles, y cree que pueden ser un método de negociación. Estoy renegociando acuerdos comerciales y sin aranceles no nos iría ni la mitad de bien", agregó.
El presidente apuntó que Kudlow, de 70 años, "es un hombre con mucho talento", y aseguró que le respaldó "muy pronto" en la campaña electoral de 2016 y que quizá fue incluso uno de sus "apoyos originales" en las primarias republicanas.
Kudlow trabajó en la década de 1980 en la Casa Blanca durante el primer mandato del presidente Ronald Reagan (1981-1985) y posteriormente fue economista jefe del banco de inversión Bearn Stearns, entre 1987 y 1994.
Preguntada al respecto, una portavoz de la Casa Blanca evitó confirmar la información y señaló a Efe que por el momento no hay planeados anuncios de nuevas designaciones.
