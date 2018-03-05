Un portavoz del ex primer ministro Matteo Renzi ha salido al paso de la noticia de la dimisión del líder del Partido Democrático adelantada por la agencia ANSA, emplazando a la rueda de prensa que el antiguo alcalde de Florencia dará esta tarde.
"A nosotros no nos consta", ha comentado en su cuenta de Twitter Marco Agnoletti, que en un segundo mensaje ha adelantado que el secretario del Partido Democrático "hablará esta tarde a las 17.00 horas".
El Partido Democrático ha sufrido un fuerte varapalo en las elecciones de este domingo en Italia, quedando por debajo del 20 por ciento de los votos, aunque es la segunda fuerza más votada por detrás del Movimiento 5 Estrellas.
Renzi, que fue primer ministro entre febrero de 2014 y diciembre de 2016, confiaba en regresar al Palazzo Chigi, que abandonó tras ligar su futuro político al resultado del referéndum sobre la reforma constitucional que perdió.
Sin embargo, la salida del sector socialdemócrata del PD el año pasado para formar un nuevo partido, Libres e Iguales (LEU), ha dejado una izquierda dividida y lejos del umbral del 40 por ciento necesario para gobernar.
El resultado, aún no definitivo, es un duro revés para el PD, que en las elecciones europeas de 2014, con Renzi ya al frente, logró el 40 por ciento de los votos y que ganó las elecciones generales de 2013 con el 30,32 por ciento.
