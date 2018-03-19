El empresario de O Carballiño (Ourense) José González ha sido asesinado en un tiroteo en Ciudad de México, han informado a Efe fuentes de la Xunta.
González, de 72 años, murió este fin de semana tras recibir varios impactos de bala en la capital mexicana, ante uno de los negocios que tenía en el país americano, donde poseía locales vinculados a la hostelería, hoteles y gasolineras.
La Secretaría General de Emigración del Gobierno gallego ha detallado que se ha puesto a disposición de la familia y queda pendiente de la evolución de los acontecimientos y de la investigación que está en marcha.
Este empresario de O Carballiño, que emigró a México hace años aunque regresaba cada verano a Ourense, era cuñado del presidente del Centro Gallego de México, Florencio Gulías.
